Ranking 5 greatest comebacks in the knockout stages of the Champions League

The grand theater of European club football, the UEFA Champions League, has witnessed some fantastic shows of grit and determination over the years. While the group stage is exciting, it's in the knockout rounds where the real tussles often begin. It's a stage where strength on paper is no longer sufficient.

The two-legged nature of the Champions League knockouts adds to the excitement

Barring the final, all matches in the Champions League knockout stages are played over two legs. It helps to ensure that no side enjoys a home advantage exclusively. Before the current edition, there was an equation of away goals as well that has now been done away with.

Nevertheless, Wednesday's second leg R16 encounter between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain saw an excellent comeback from Los Blancos. They scored three goals in the second half to overturn a two-goal deficit and qualify for the quarter-finals.

The performance adds to a list of brilliant comebacks over the years. The following performances are evidence of some of the most significant fighting spirits showcased in the second leg of the Champions League knockout rounds.

#5 Chelsea 4 - 1 Napoli, 2012

Drogba had scored a goal in that match

The year 2012 was a memorable one in Chelsea's history as the first Champions League title came their way that year.

However, they found themselves in a tricky situation after their away leg in the R16 against Napoli. Three goals battered the Premier League club to one, and many believed that the club's chances were over for the season.

However, a desperate change in managerial role worked as Chelsea turned around the deficit in the return leg. Andre Villas-Boas was sacked and replaced by his assistant Roberto di Matteo until the end of the season.

Squawka Football @Squawka ON THIS DAY: In 2012, Chelsea beat Napoli 4-1 after extra time to reach the Champions League quarter finals.



A huge victory on their way to winning their first ever Champions League trophy. ON THIS DAY: In 2012, Chelsea beat Napoli 4-1 after extra time to reach the Champions League quarter finals.A huge victory on their way to winning their first ever Champions League trophy. https://t.co/ARgKJ2unwC

Didier Drogba and John Terry scored in the second leg before Napoli snatched one back. Frank Lampard then sent the tie into extra-time. Penalties were looming when defender Branislav Ivanovic, of all people, smashed home a fantastic goal. The goal was enough to send Chelsea into the quarters, and it was the start of a very fruitful run of games.

They beat Benfica, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final respectively to lift the title.

#4 Deportivo La Coruna 4-0 AC Milan, 2004

Deportivo La Coruna's win over AC Milan is an historic one

Many fans today won't easily remember just how good Deportivo La Coruna were once. The club currently find themselves in the lower divisions of Spanish football, but they have had some fantastic results in their history. One such incident happened in the Champions League quarter-finals against AC Milan in the 2003-04 season.

Back then, AC Milan were one of the leading powerhouses in European football. Nobody had given Deportivo much of a chance when the tie was done. However, the Spanish club surprised everyone by taking an early lead in the first leg. However, normalcy was restored as AC Milan pumped four goals past them at the San Siro.

Alex Brotherton @alex_brotherton 14 years ago Deportivo La Coruña pulled off one of the greatest comebacks ever, beating AC Milan 4-0 to overturn a 1-4 deficit in the Champions League quarter-finals.



Tonight, they have been relegated to Spain's third tier without even kicking a ball. How the mighty fall. 14 years ago Deportivo La Coruña pulled off one of the greatest comebacks ever, beating AC Milan 4-0 to overturn a 1-4 deficit in the Champions League quarter-finals.Tonight, they have been relegated to Spain's third tier without even kicking a ball. How the mighty fall. https://t.co/7HsUDwQrpT

Deportivo looked utterly unfazed by the task in hand in the second leg. Not only did the club manage to reduce the deficit in the first leg, but they scored four goals at home without conceding any. This made Deportivo the first club back then to overturn a deficit of three goals in the quarterfinals.

They were then eliminated in the semi-finals by Porto, who eventually won the Champions League trophy by beating Monaco in the final.

#3 Liverpool 4 - 0 Barcelona, 2019

Liverpool's comeback against Memorable is still celebrated by fans

Liverpool finished second-best in the Champions League final of 2018, losing to Real Madrid. The following year provided them with a chance to face Barcelona in the semis. However, things turned from bad to worse for the Reds as a rampant Lionel Messi helped the Catalan side win 3-0 in the first leg.

It looked all but over, but Anfield's spirit beckoned in the second leg. Despite Divock Origi's early goal, the task looked daunting as Barcelona were also pushing for a goal. If Liverpool had conceded at that stage, it would have been all but curtains.

However, Jurgen Klopp showed off his managerial masterclass as Gini Wijnaldum scored a quickfire double to set the ground buzzing. The momentum of the game had shifted, and Barcelona were crestfallen.

Liverpool took advantage of the situation as a quick corner by Trent Alexander-Arnold caught the visitors napping. Origi wasn't to miss out, and he latched onto it and scored the decider to send the Anfield faithful into a rupture of joy.

The Reds eventually went on to win the Champions League trophy, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final.

#2 Roma 3-0 Barcelona, 2018

Roma made a historic comeback at the Stadio Olimpico

Roma were never the favorites when they drew against Barcelona in the quarter-finals in the 2018-19 season of the Champions League. Roma played well until then, but many believed that facing Barcelona could be too big a task. If the first leg was anything to go by, the assumption of fans and critics had come true. Roma were beaten 4-1 at Camp Nou and faced an exit.

Roma had a near-impossible task cut out for them at the Stadio Olimpico. They were in the contest by the barest of margins thanks to a goal by Edin Dzeko in the first leg. He then also scored the opener in the second leg. After Daniele De Rossi smashed home in the second, it was anybody's game.

Nees @Nees_MM So this AS Roma fan on Facebook has been posting the exact same video of Manolas’s goal vs Barcelona at the exact same time every day since April 2018!! Insanity So this AS Roma fan on Facebook has been posting the exact same video of Manolas’s goal vs Barcelona at the exact same time every day since April 2018!! Insanity 😂😂 https://t.co/1nlvFUPkWz

Barcelona threatened to score the elusive away goal which would have sealed the deal for them. Despite the threats put in by Messi and Luis Suarez, Roma held firm, and in the 82nd minute, they dealt the perfect sucker punch. Greek centre-back Kostas Manolas rose the highest to head home from a corner. The match ended 3-0 in favor of Roma, and the club won the tie 4-4 on away goals.

Roma were eventually beaten by Liverpool in the semi-finals.

#1 Barcelona 6-1 PSG, 2017

The 6-1 result is one of the iconic comebacks in Champions League history

The round of 16 Champions League tie between PSG and Barcelona of the 2016-17 Champions League season was touted by many as an exciting contest. What followed in the first leg was a one-sided drubbing as PSG thrashed Barcelona by a margin of 4-0. When Barcelona came back to Camp Nou, they had to create history, and they did exactly that.

The turnaround started quite early with a Suarez goal which generated belief among the fans. Two more goals meant that Barcelona were just one goal behind when Edinson Cavani struck for the Parisiennes. It now meant that Barcelona needed three goals in about half an hour.

ESPNFUTBOL Jr @Maradona1097



Exactamente un día como hoy, pero del 2017 el FC Barcelona remontaba un 4-0 en contra vs PSG en el Camp Nou. Los culés avanzaron 6-5 por marcador global.



¡Remontada para la historia! ¡MAQUINA DEL TIEMPO!Exactamente un día como hoy, pero del 2017 el FC Barcelona remontaba un 4-0 en contra vs PSG en el Camp Nou. Los culés avanzaron 6-5 por marcador global.¡Remontada para la historia! ¡MAQUINA DEL TIEMPO! ⏳Exactamente un día como hoy, pero del 2017 el FC Barcelona remontaba un 4-0 en contra vs PSG en el Camp Nou. Los culés avanzaron 6-5 por marcador global. ¡Remontada para la historia! 🔵🔴🔥 https://t.co/dU6jz0ouI4

Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp made a blunder in the PSG goal followed by a Neymar free-kick. Then all hell broke loose at the 95th minute as Sergi Roberto scored to complete the epic comeback.

Barcelona were beaten in the semi-finals by Juventus.

Despite so many great matches, the second leg remains arguably the most remarkable comeback in Champions League history.

Edited by Aditya Singh