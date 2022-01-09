Ranking 5 greatest debuts from academy graduates in Chelsea history

Chelsea are the club to follow if the new millennium is considered. Since Roman Abramovich's takeover, the London-based club have completely transformed their fortunes. From being serial underperformers, Chelsea became one of the most dominant sides in Europe.

While many clubs have been mighty in the last two decades, Chelsea have been able to match their ambitions by filling up their trophy cabinet. With heavy investment, several world-class footballers have turned up for Chelsea. But it's not only on the backs of star players that Chelsea have been able to be successful.

Chelsea have invested heavily in their academy

The Cobham Training Center has been the numero uno when it comes to all the academies in England recently. It has surpassed the academies of other Premier League giants like Manchester United in terms of quality. The development of the academy hasn't been just in terms of figures, as the club has massively benefited from the talented academy graduates who have come through over the years.

The next 5 names not only managed to breakthrough into the first team, but they showed during their full debuts why they're the real deal.

Note: Only full debuts for Chelsea have been considered.

#5 Lewis Hall

Chelsea v Chesterfield: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Chelsea's newest kid on the block is Lewis Hall, whose recent display will have excited the Blues' fans. Another talent to come from the Chelsea academy, Hall turned 17 only a few months ago.

By his own admission, he wasn't expecting a full debut so early, which has left him 'shaken.' However, there were no jitters or nerves as Hall's display was full of maturity and composure. With his debut against Chesterfield in the third round, Hall became the youngest ever debutant for Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



17 years and 122 days, Lewis Hall. The youngest player to start an #FACup game for Chelsea!17 years and 122 days, Lewis Hall. The youngest player to start an #FACup game for Chelsea! 👏 17 years and 122 days, Lewis Hall. 🔵 https://t.co/dHwhFnI2qV

Chesterfield may not be the strongest of opponents, but Chelsea still had a job on their hands. Hall performed his duties with expertise and chipped in with an assist as Chelsea won 5-1. With Ben Chilwell out with an injury and Marcos Alonso constantly dividing opinion, Hall could see more action following his memorable FA Cup debut.

#4 Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

There is one young Chelsea player who always comes into the limelight every season, and it seems to be Trevoh Chalobah in the current one. Chelsea have no shortage of defensive talent, but it's a testament to Chalobah's ability that Thomas Tuchel has consistently relied on him.

Despite being very young, Chalobah has already become a first team regular and has played in all major competitions for Chelsea.

Chalobah's first full outing was the UEFA Super Cup final in 2021, where he played the full duration of the match. He was at the heart of the defense with Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma and did his job quite competently.

Chelsea eventually managed to win the match on penalties, and Chalobah had a major trophy to show for his efforts on his Chelsea debut. Notably, he also marked his Premier League debut with a goal for Chelsea against Crystal Palace this season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith