Ranking the 5 greatest finishers in La Liga history

La Liga is undoubtedly one of the best leagues in the world. Home to some of the world's best football clubs, the Spanish league is considered by many to be the most advanced league in terms of technique.

Featuring the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, Spanish teams are known to put up strong challenges in the UEFA Champions League year after year.

Players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have graced the league with their attacking prowess over the years, uplifting the reputation of their clubs to levels unprecedented.

Let's take a look at the five greatest finishers from La Liga.

#5. Hugo Sanchez

Hugo Sanchez is a bonafide legend of Mexican football.

Sanchez was a forward by trade and has represented both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid during his playing days. Sanchez spent 13 years in Spain and has amassed several goals during his career.

Known for his speed and agility, Sanchez displayed immaculate finishing ability. He is famed for his advanced reading of the game and his ability to create goals out of seemingly impossible situations.

His 164 goals in 207 league games for Real Madrid are still good enough to s place him as La Liga's fourth-highest scorer ever.



Sanchez spent four years with Atletico Madrid before joining Real Madrid in 1985. He spent seven years with Los Blancos, winning a host of silverware. He has a mammoth 234 league goals to his name.

Sanchez is widely considered to be the greatest-ever player from Mexico.

#4. Raul Gonzalez

Raul Gonzalez is undoubtedly one of Real Madrid's most prominent legends.

The Spaniard came up through Madrid's academy and went on to make his professional debut for the club in 1994. He spent 16 long and successful years with Los Blancos and was a key figure in the club's first 'Galacticos' era.

An extremely consistent player, Raul was known for his creativity and his intricate ball control. Capable of lining up anywhere in attack, Raul could set up goals just as easily as he could score them.

He won six La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League titles during his time at Madrid. He went on to score 228 league goals during his time with Madrid, before signing for German outfit Schalke in 2010.

Raul is also the record holder for winning La Liga's Best Spanish Player award six times. It goes without saying that his legacy is one that will not be forgotten in a hurry.

#3. Alfredo di Stefano

Alfredo di Stefano is widely regarded as one of the best footballers of all time.

Di Stefano was a key figure in Real Madrid's domination during the 1950s. He spent 11 years with Madrid, winning a multitude of trophies. His most memorable achievement was winning the European Cup an unbelievable five times. He has also won La Liga eight times.

Di Stefano has represented Spain, Argentina and Colombia on the international stage, but is most well-known for his achievements with Spain. He has scored 23 goals in just 31 appearances for Spain.

Di Stefano scored 227 goals in La Liga in 329 appearances. Considered by many to be the most complete footballer of all time, Di Stefano has etched his name in history forever.

#2. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is a household name in the football world.

Ronaldo has one of the best records in La Liga history, despite spending only nine years in Spain. He signed from Manchester United in 2009 for a reported £80 million, becoming the world's most expensive player at the time.

Ronaldo is considered to be the greatest goalscorer of all time. Capable of scoring with either foot, Ronaldo is also extremely lethal in the air. Known for his speed, power and finishing ability, Ronaldo has enjoyed great success throughout his career.

During his nine years in Spain, Ronaldo amassed a club-record 450 goals for Real Madrid. He has scored 311 goals in just 292 La Liga appearances and is the only player in the top 30 all-time scorers to average over a goal in every game.

Ronaldo has won two La Liga titles and a stunning four UEFA Champions League titles with Madrid. He went on to sign for Juventus in 2018, where he furthered his legacy as one of the best to ever play the game.

#1. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is arguably the best player in football history.

Messi initially came up through La Masia and made his professional debut for Barcelona in 2004. He spent 17 years in Spain, winning every possible trophy and breaking several individual records along the way.

Messi's achievements with Barcelona are simply unparalleled. He has won 10 La Liga titles and seven Copa del Rey titles with the Blaugrana. He also enjoyed great success in Europe, winning the UEFA Champions League four times.

Blessed with raw talent, Messi is widely considered to be the greatest dribbler in the history of the game. Armed with a lethal left foot, Messi is capable of scoring goals as well as setting them up for his teammates.

Messi has made 778 appearances for Barcelona, scoring a mammoth 672 goals while also providing 303 assists. He is the club's record goalscorer and is also La Liga's record holder for most goals scored, with 474 to his name.

Messi also won a record seven Ballon d'Or awards with Barcelona, cementing his place as one of, if not the, best footballer in history.

