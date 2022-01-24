Ranking the 5 greatest French managers of all time

After the ignominy of their group-stage exit at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, French football bounced back impressively in the previous decade. In the international arena, Les Bleus built arguably the most well-rounded national squad in the world, which resulted in glory at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

On the domestic circuit, big-spending Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have developed into perennial Champions League contenders. From Neymar to Lionel Messi, many of the world's best players now ply their trade in Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, French stars Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema have cemented themselves as some of the most prolific players in their respective positions. With another ultra-talented crop of French youngsters rapidly rising through the ranks, the signs are ominous for Les Bleus' rivals.

This strong resurgence is also reflected in the coaching dugout. While the 2010s were dominated by Spanish and German managers, French coaches also showed their class by winning some of the biggest prizes in world football.

On that note, here's a look at five of the greatest French managers to have graced the dugout:

Honourable mentions:

Michel Hidalgo - Although he never won the French league as a manager, Hidalgo was instrumental in rebuilding the national team during one of its toughest periods. He led France to fourth place at the 1982 World Cup and won the 1984 Euros.

Guy Roux - He managed Auxerre for over 40 years. Roux led the unfancied club up to Ligue 1 after winning the Second Division, and won the top-flight title in 1995-96. He also led the club to four Coupe de France wins

#5 Albert Batteux

Known as the most successful manager in French club football history, Batteux made his name with Reims, whom he also represented during his playing career. He began his first coaching stint at the young age of 29, and led Reims to five league titles, the first of which came in 1953.

The French side even made deep runs in Europe, reaching two European Cup finals before falling to Real Madrid on both occasions.

He then moved to Saint-Ettiene, where he won four consecutive league titles between 1967 and 1970. Les Verts went on to dominate French football in the 1970s as Batteux added two Coupe de France trophies to his haul.

#4 Aime Jacquet

Aime Jacquet instructs his players at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Aime Jacquet led Les Bleus to their first-ever triumph at the FIFA World Cup in 1998, sealing his place in French folklore. A methodical coach, Jacquet transformed the team from an underachiever who played beautiful football into a disciplined unit that won key games without flamboyance.

He was appointed head coach of France after they embarrassingly failed to qualify for the 1994 FIFA World Cup. Under his tutelage, the French team bounced back quickly, reaching the semi-finals of Euro 1996. Les Bleus then shocked fancied Brazil in the final of the 1998 FIFA World Cup to come away with a brilliant 3-0 win.

Jacquet was also an excellent club manager in his own right, winning three Ligue 1 titles and two Coupe de France trophies with Bordeaux in the 1980s.

