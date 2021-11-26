Ranking the 5 greatest Golden Boy award winners to have played with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the best footballers in the world for a long time now. With his sheer determination to succeed, the Portuguese has achieved a lot in his career.

He is truly a role model for all the young footballers around the globe. Cristiano Ronaldo has proved that hard work and persistence from a young age is the mantra for long-term success.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played with talented youngsters

Pedri was announced as the winner of the 2021 Golden Boy award after his stunning performances for both Barcelona and Spain this calendar year. It is a superb achievement for the youngster given the challenges, especially with the hectic schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Cristiano Ronaldo was unlucky not to win the Golden Boy award, some of the previous winners have been fortunate to play with the Portugal captain.

On that note, let's rank five of the greatest Golden Boy winners who were team-mates with Cristiano Ronaldo at some point:

#5 Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Cristiano Ronaldo is a mentor for Joao Felix

Joao Felix started his career in his home country Portugal. He came through the ranks at Benfica and ended up becoming a massive player for them.

His first and only senior season with them in the 2018-19 season saw Felix score 15 goals and record seven assists in the Primeira Liga at the age of 19. He was also a part of the Portugal national team that won the UEFA Nations League in the 2018-19 season. This helped him comfortably win the 2019 Golden Boy award, beating Jadon Sancho, who ended up in second place.

FootyEmporium @EmporiumFooty João Félix on his first training session with Cristiano Ronaldo:



🗣️ "He looked like a video game character, it was very strange. I had never seen him up close, when I got home I told my parents and friends it was like being on 'career mode' on the playstation.” João Félix on his first training session with Cristiano Ronaldo: 🗣️ "He looked like a video game character, it was very strange. I had never seen him up close, when I got home I told my parents and friends it was like being on 'career mode' on the playstation.” https://t.co/KmoANLLlxr

Currently playing with Atletico Madrid, Felix has more or less been a regular figure with the Portugal national team. With captain Cristiano Ronaldo being his mentor, the former Benfica man is expected to learn a lot inside the Portugal camp.

#4 Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo is an inspiration for Matthijs De Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt came through the ranks at Ajax. At a very young age, the Dutch defender was developing and growing steadily. He played in the 2017 Europa League final against Manchester United when he was just 17.

He was named the club's captain in March 2018, becoming the youngest ever player to do so at Ajax. With his tall and strong physique, De Ligt was a vital presence at the back. He read the game well, tackled with precision and was very effective in set-pieces.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial “When I went into the Juve dressing room for the first time I was like a kid in a candy shop like, “oh there’s Ronaldo, oh there’s Buffon!” 🍭



Happy 22nd birthday to De Ligt. We’ll never forget this quote from when he first joined Juventus 😂🎂 “When I went into the Juve dressing room for the first time I was like a kid in a candy shop like, “oh there’s Ronaldo, oh there’s Buffon!” 🍭Happy 22nd birthday to De Ligt. We’ll never forget this quote from when he first joined Juventus 😂🎂 https://t.co/hZCLJra3qD

The Dutchman won the 2018 Golden Boy award by beating Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, who ended up in second position. In 2019, De Ligt was signed by Juventus where he got the opportunity to play with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar is a massive inspiration for the young defender and is evident in the comments he made in an interview in 2020:

“Ronaldo is the best of his generation and a huge example for young players,” the Dutchman told Tuttosport. “I always try to improve the way I play by watching him because even in training he has a crazy intensity and you wonder if he really is 35 years old."

