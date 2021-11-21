Ranking the 5 greatest Manchester United wins under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have finally parted ways following a 4-1 thrashing by Watford at Vicarage Road. It is safe to say that the sacking was imminent given the poor results suffered by the club.

There was a lack of identity to Manchester United's game, an issue which was never resolved by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Despite receiving constant support from the board, the Norwegian failed to take his opportunities which eventually led to his downfall.

Manchester United witnessed some memorable games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over, Manchester United were a mess and a lot of things were to be fixed. The former United striker was able to resolve many of those issues which involved bringing the dressing room together.

Manchester United did have a good number of memorable games when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge. On that note, let's have a look at some of those fine matches:

#5 Manchester City (Premier League: 2-0)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outsmarted Pep Guardiola in the Manchester Derby

Before the effects of Covid-19 pandemic picked up pace and shut down the football world, Manchester United hosted Manchester City at Old Trafford. It was their last Premier League game before the lockdown took place.

Manchester United under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were the underdogs with a daunting task to beat Manchester City managed by Pep Guardiola. The Red Devils surprised the Cityzens by taking the lead through Anthony Martial at the half hour mark by taking a quick free-kick.

Manchester City struggled to create clear-cut chances throughout the game. As the game was nearing its end, goalkeeper Ederson threw a clearance straight at Scott McTominay. Using the right technique and composure, the Scotsman coolly slotted a long-range finish into an empty net, securing a 2-0 win for Manchester United.

It was a massive triumph for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as not many expected him to do that. The win extended Manchester United's unbeaten return to 10 games. United eventually finished second behind Manchester City in the Premier League.

#4 Leeds United (Premier League: 6-2)

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United were earning a lot of praise for their free-flowing, fearless attacking football in the 2020-21 season. It was touted as an interesting affair when Manchester United hosted Leeds United at Old Trafford last December.

The Red Devils had an amazing start to the match as Scott McTominay scored twice in the first three minutes, shocking the visitors. It only got worse for Leeds United when Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof scored in the 20th and 37th minute respectively.

After taking a four-goal advantage at half-time, Manchester United looked ruthless as they scored two more through Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James. Ultimately, the scoreline read 6-2 in favour of United.

Marcelo Bielsa's side had never conceded six goals in any competitive match before. It was also the first time Manchester United scored six goals in the league since their 8-2 win over Arsenal in 2011.

