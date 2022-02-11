Ranking 5 greatest players to win AFCON and Champions League

Winning the Champions League is a massive achievement for any player irrespective of their stature. Even the best of players have sometimes struggled to get their hands on this prestigious trophy.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the best examples of this. The Swedish striker has played for many of the top European clubs yet failed to win the great European trophy.

The Champions League has won by some top African footballers

The recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) saw Senegal win the 2021 tournament. While the competition has gone under the radar at times, some top African players have been able to win it.

Some of them have also managed to win the Champions League in their football career. It is certainly a very impressive achievement considering everything. On that note, let's take a look at those top superstars to have won both these tournaments.

#5 John Obi Mikel (Nigeria & Chelsea)

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

One of Chelsea's best defensive midfielders in the Roman Abramovich era has to be John Obi Mikel. The Nigerian joined Chelsea in 2006 with Manchester United also interested in him back then.

His smart reading of the game combined with his defensive abilities made him an asset for the Blues. Mikel went on to win the Champions League with the London club in the 2011-12 season under Robert Di Matteo.

FAST TRACK 🇳🇬 @FastTrackNaija John Obi Mikel:



•



• AFCON winner



• Premier League winner



• FA Cup winner



• Olympic Bronze🥉 winner



• Europa League winner



• 2nd Nigerian to play at U-17 WC, U-20 WC, Olympics & World Cup



• African legend Happy birthdayJohn Obi Mikel: #ChampionsLeague winner• AFCON winner• Premier League winner• FA Cup winner• Olympic Bronze🥉 winner• Europa League winner• 2nd Nigerian to play at U-17 WC, U-20 WC, Olympics & World Cup• African legend Happy birthday 🇳🇬John Obi Mikel:• #ChampionsLeague winner• AFCON winner• Premier League winner 🏆🏆• FA Cup winner 🏆🏆🏆• Olympic Bronze🥉 winner• Europa League winner• 2nd Nigerian to play at U-17 WC, U-20 WC, Olympics & World Cup• African legend 👍 https://t.co/4aEZUxGIf3

Mikel's impressive performances were not just limited to club level. His contributions helped Nigeria win the AFCON in 2013. He was also included in the 2013 AFCON Team of the tournament and was the runner-up for the 2013 African Footballer of the Year.

#4 Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea)

Edouard Mendy's fortunes have changed since joining Chelsea

Another Chelsea player on this list is Edouard Mendy. The Senegalese goalkeeper has been an impactful signing for the Blues ever since he joined them in the summer of 2020 from Rennes.

Mendy is known to be an amazing shot-stopper using his fabulous reflexes and fine anticipation. He was able to win the Champions League with Chelsea in his very first season and was also named the tournament's Goalkeeper of the Season for the 2020-21 season.

B/R Football @brfootball Champions League

UEFA Super Cup

The BEST FIFA Men's Goalkeeper

AFCON



Edouard Mendy adds another trophy to his collection Champions LeagueUEFA Super CupThe BEST FIFA Men's GoalkeeperAFCONEdouard Mendy adds another trophy to his collection ✅ Champions League✅ UEFA Super Cup✅ The BEST FIFA Men's Goalkeeper✅ AFCONEdouard Mendy adds another trophy to his collection 🏆 https://t.co/2LaRflWnxu

The 29-year old was recently crowned the AFCON winner with Senegal. Mendy was also named the Best Goalkeeper in the tournament and was also included in the Team of the Tournament.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy