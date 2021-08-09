Ranking 5 greatest Premier League golden boot winners of the last decade

The 'Golden Boot' is the one of the most prestigious individual awards in the Premier League. With the new campaign set to commence, the race for the golden boot could be as exciting as the title race. Defending champions Manchester City and neighbors Manchester United have been going all-out in the transfer market so far with big-name signings.

As the top clubs battle it out in the league, the race for the Premier League golden boot is one to keep an eye on. Players like Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes, Mohamed Salah and Jamie Vardy could be gunning for top spot.

Premier League golden boot history

The coveted Premier League golden boot has been won by some of the legends of the game from past and present. While the early years were dominated by the leading Premier League scorer of all-time Alan Shearer, Frenchman Thierry Henry is another player to have won it more than once.

World-class forwards like Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, Luis Suarez and Sergio Aguero have also won it. Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah have dominated the race for the golden boot more recently.

Without further delay, let's rank the best Premier League golden boot winners of the last decade.

#5 Sergio Aguero | Manchester City

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League

Sergio Aguero bid farewell to the Premier League last season as a champion. While he has been Manchester City's top-scorer in multiple seasons, Aguero won the Premier League golden boot only once in the 2014/15 campaign.

The Argentine netted 26 goals with City finishing second in the league that season. Understandably, Aguero has been regarded as one of the best goal-scorers in the Premier League in recent years, and has the status of a club legend for the blue side in Manchester.

The diminutive striker has scored goals for fun, with a record 12 hat-tricks to his name in the Premier League. City's all-time leading goal scorer etched his name into the history books when he scored 'that' goal against Queens Park Rangers to dramatically win the title in the last minute. Aguero was an excellent servant for the club, performing exceptionally well under all the managers he played for at Manchester City.

#4 Luis Suarez | Liverpool

Norwich City v Liverpool - Premier League

Luis Suarez won the golden boot in the 2013/14 Premier League season, scoring a staggering 31 goals in the English top flight. This performance by him is widely regarded as one of the best individual Premier League seasons ever.

Apart from the Golden boot award, Suarez had a lot more accolades to his name that season, including the PFA and Premier League player of the season. His 31 goals were complemented by 12 assists as well.

The Liverpool number 7 was simply unplayable in what was his final season for the club, wrecking havoc in the Premier League. Notably, the Uruguayan was banned for the first five games in the league, serving the remainder of a 10-game ban from last season, and still produced scintillating numbers in front of goal. 'El Pistolero' led Liverpool to a title charge, only to dramatically fall short towards the end.

Suarez made headlines for the wrong reasons during the 2014 World Cup after biting Giorgio Chiellini, but that didn't stop Barcelona from signing him on a blockbuster £65 million move from Liverpool.

