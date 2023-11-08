Ranking the 5 greatest Premier League managers of all time

The Premier League has been home to some of the most iconic and influential managers in football history. These revered tacticians have not only raised the bar for their teams but have also transformed the league itself, leaving behind a lasting legacy in the English top flight.

Premier League clubs have historically flexed their financial muscle which is a byproduct of their immense global popularity. As a result, they have consistently been able to rope in some of the greatest coaches to have graced the game.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five greatest Premier League managers of all time.

#5 Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp's reputation as one of the greatest Premier League managers is indisputable. He took over the reins at Liverpool in 2015 and has since orchestrated a remarkable transformation of the club. The German coach guided them to their first Premier League title in three decades in the 2019-20 season.

He also led them to Champions League glory in the 2018-19 campaign. Klopp's 'heavy metal' brand of football characterized by high pressing and charismatic leadership has made him a cult figure in Merseyside.

He also revitalized the culture at the club and has played a massive role in instilling a sense of belief and unity within the team. Klopp has effectively made Liverpool a formidable force that consistently challenges for top honours once again.

#4 Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger was named Arsenal's manager in 1996. He was a relatively lesser-known name during the time but over the next two decades, the Frenchman managed to establish himself as one of the greatest tacticians in the history of the English top flight.

Wenger oversaw one of the most influential and transformative periods in Arsenal's history. His biggest achievement was undoubtedly the 'Invincibles' season in 2003-04, when the Gunners went unbeaten in the league, a feat that has not been matched before or since.

Wenger revolutionized English football with his fresh approach to dietary and training regimes. His commitment to playing attractive and attacking football earned him the moniker "Le Professeur". Wenger won three Premier League titles with Arsenal during his time in north London.

#3 Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho arrived at Chelsea on the back of his remarkable success at FC Porto. He guided the Portuguese club to the Champions League title against all odds in the 2003-04 season.

The self-proclaimed 'Special One' arrived at Chelsea in the summer of 2004 and galvanized the Blues and turned them into perennial winners.

He guided Chelsea to consecutive Premier League titles in his first two seasons at the club. Mourinho won the Premier League title once again in the 2014-15 season, during his second stint at Stamford Bridge.

He subsequently took over as the Manchester United manager in 2016 and guided them to glory in the Europa League as well as the EFL Cup in his first season at the club. The Portuguese coach also had a short one-and-a-half-year stint at Tottenham Hotspur between 2019 and 2021.

Mourinho has left an indelible mark on the Premier League, influencing the league with his pragmatism and ability to win silverware.

#2 Pep Guardiola

Widely regarded as one of the best tacticians in the history of the sport, Pep Guardiola has achieved immense success at every club he has managed so far. The Spaniard is arguably the greatest manager in the world right now and led Manchester City to a historic treble in the 2022-23 season.

Guardiola's ascent to the top of the coaching game is underpinned by his unwavering commitment to tactical excellence and innovative style of play.

He has transformed City into a juggernaut through relentless possession-based football and has earned consistent success in the Premier League and other major competitions. Guardiola has won five Premier League titles and one Champions League title with City.

#1 Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson's legacy as the greatest manager in the history of the Premier League is unrivalled. His legacy rests on a combination of incredible longevity, consistent success and inspiring leadership.

Over the course of his 26-year tenure at Manchester United, Ferguson won the Premier League title a whopping 13 times. He transformed Manchester United into one of the most dominant football clubs in the world.

Ferguson's reputation as one of the GOATs is underscored by his adeptness at rebuilding teams and nurturing talent. His ability to adapt to changing football dynamics and maintain a winning mentality set him and his teams apart.