Ranking the 5 greatest Premier League teams of all time

The advent of the Premier League era has completely overhauled the landscape of English football. Since its inception in 1992, the Premier League has been regarded as Europe’s top domestic league, as it has brought some of world football’s biggest names to English shores.

Premier League has played host to some of the greatest footballing sides in the history of our beautiful game. This involves a host of Manchester United squads under Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger’s “Invincibles,” Jose Mourinho-led Chelsea, and more recently, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and the miracle workers of Leicester City.

Today, we rank the five greatest Premier League teams of all time.

#5 Liverpool | 2018-19 season

The 2018-19 season witnessed one of the most thrilling title races in Premier League history. Liverpool and Manchester City went head-to-head till the last matchday of the season, with the teams separated by just one point at the end of the campaign.

The Reds amassed an incredible tally of 97 points in the 2018-19 Premier League season, a points total that would have seen them win every Premier League season before 2018. It was not to be, as Manchester City staged an emphatic 14-match winning streak to pip Liverpool to the Premier League title by a solitary point.

However, this takes nothing away from the greatness of the 2018-19 Liverpool squad. The Reds lost out on the Premier League title but received the sweet consolation of the Champions League trophy, their first in 14 years.

Mohamed Salah joined the squad in 2018-19 after an injury layoff but did not perform at his peak. Yet the Egyptian won the Premier League Golden Boot of the season along with his partner-in-crime, Sadio Mane. The duo notched up 22 goals each and formed one of world football’s most lethal attacking trio alongside Roberto Firmino.

The Liverpool squad was also blessed with the presence of Virgil Van Dijk at the heart of their defense, who emerged as one of world football’s best center-half.

#4 Chelsea | 2004-05 season

Arguably the most important season in Chelsea’s history was the 2004-05 Premier League campaign. It served as the first step in Chelsea’s claim to be counted among the very best in English football.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich took over ownership of the Blues in 2003, and the club ushered in a new era of increased spending and investments in infrastructure. The restructuring of the football club led to the acquisition of elite manager Jose Mourinho, along with some of the brightest prospects in world football, including John Terry, Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard and Arjen Robben.

Under Jose Mourinho, Chelsea functioned like a cohesive, well-oiled machine and were one of the most consistent teams in Premier League history. The likes of John Terry and William Gallas exhibited a masterclass in defense throughout the Premier League season, setting the record for most clean sheets (Petr Cech, 24) and the least goals conceded (15) in a PL season.

Chelsea would go on to lift the 2004-05 Premier League title, amassing 95 points for the season. Frank Lampard was the highest goalscorer for the Blues that season, with 13 Premier League goals to his name.

