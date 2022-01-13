Ranking 5 greatest signings by Ed Woodward as Manchester United CEO

Ed Woodward is not a favorite among the Manchester United faithful. Many see him as the poster boy for the mediocre performances that have befallen the mighty English club. As Woodward prepares to leave his role as executive vice president this month, most fans will associate his reign with overpaid signings that haven't delivered results.

With no shortage of resources, no expenses are spared when it comes to signing world-class players at Manchester United. While this has resulted in a clear case of overspending, the following names represent the opposite. These players can be considered great signings when one incorporates the price at which they were brought in and matches them with their performances.

#5 Ander Herrera - £32M

Ander Herrera was a leader in midfield for Manchester United.

Ander Herrera's signing may have been without much fanfare when the Spanish central midfielder was acquired from Athletic Bilbao.

There was a wind of doom and gloom following the shockingly poor David Moyes era, and that could have possibly played its part as well. Many fans wondered who Herrera was and how he would cope with the pressure of a Manchester United team that was low on confidence.

Herrera spent five years at Old Trafford, where he became an integral part of the squad irrespective of the manager. The midfielder displayed a solid balance between tenacity and creativity in running the midfield.

The Spaniard played in 189 matches for the club and had 47 goal involvements in five seasons with the Red Devils. It was quite a shame that a contract dispute saw Herrera move to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent once his contract ended.

#4 Luke Shaw - £33.75M

Luke Shaw has been excellent in the last two seasons for Manchester United.

Luke Shaw's Manchester United career has been a topsy-turvy ride since the club decided to spend heavily on him while he was a youngster at Southampton.

Shaw's major issue has been the horrible luck he has had with injuries. Fans still remember the horrible incident that saw him pick up a double fracture, and the mishaps have greatly hampered his development. The Englishman also struggled massively during Jose Mourinho's reign at Old Trafford.

However, the last couple of seasons have been better for him as Shaw has remained free from major injuries.

There was never any doubt about the talent Shaw possessed, and he has developed into a great left-back for club and country. One could make a valid point that his performances still have scope for improvement. However, the Englishman has appeared 205 times for the club despite the nasty injuries he has suffered and is their starting left-back at the moment.

