Ranking the 5 greatest Spanish midfielders to play in the Premier League

In the recent history of the Premier League, Spanish players have played a key role in bringing success. The elegance and skills of a Spanish player are difficult to match up with. And it is certainly a blessing to have some of the finest players from Spain grace the Premier League.

Over time, the influence of Spanish players in the Premier League is only expected to increase. Players originating from Spain are a lot more tempted nowadays with the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

Given the talent Spain has, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see some of their best players play in England in the near future.

Certain Spanish midfielders have upped the level of the game in the Premier League

Well if there’s something that can be guaranteed from a Spain-born midfielder, it is their skill on the ball. Their ball control and passing range has always been a delight to watch, not to forget their nimble footwork and close control of the ball in tight spaces.

Their technical understanding of the game makes them a dominating figure irrespective of the team setup or the opposition. It is not just the technical abilities but also how the Spanish midfielders bring other players into the game that makes them more special.

That’s why some of the Spanish midfielders have done incredibly well in the Premier League. On that note, let's have a look at some of the finest Spanish midfielders to play in the Premier League.

Honorable mention: Santi Cazorla (Arsenal)

#5 Mikel Arteta (Everton & Arsenal)

Mikel Arteta taking a penalty against Everton

The current Arsenal manager was once a very well-known midfielder in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta played for quite a few clubs in Europe before moving to the Premier League. The clubs were namely Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Rangers, and Real Sociedad.

In the January 2005 transfer window, the Spaniard signed for Premier League club Everton on loan. He was signed to replace the departing Thomas Gravesen. At the start of the following season, the move was made permanent. Arteta's impact was instant as the Spaniard was awarded Everton's Player of the Season in his first two seasons with the Merseyside club.

Arteta had the vision and skills to play a deep playmaking midfielder role and he was quite good at it. After spending six years at Everton, making 174 Premier League appearances, scoring 28 goals and making 34 assists, Arteta left for Arsenal in 2011. He was a key player under Arsene Wenger's management.

Well respected & accomplished as a player, and now as manager. Happy Birthday to the boss, Mikel Arteta. 🍰



🏆🏆🏆x FA Cup

🏆🏆🏆x FA Community Shield pic.twitter.com/oR8ZGnqTGo — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) March 26, 2021

Arteta was more of a leader at Arsenal and with age, he turned into one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League. He captained the Gunners from the 2014-15 season but injuries played a big part in the Spaniard retiring in the 2015-16 season. He has made 110 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, scoring 14 goals and assisting in 9 other goals. It is also to be noted that the Spanish midfielder took some stunning set-pieces during his time in the Premier League.

#4 Xabi Alonso (Liverpool)

Xabi Alonso (right) with Jamie Carragher (left)

Words cannot describe the class possessed by Xabi Alonso. He kept it simple yet was very effective on the pitch. Alonso grew up as a player at Real Sociedad in Spain. He was brought to the Premier League by Liverpool in the 2004-05 season.

It marked the beginning of a different era at Liverpool under Rafa Benitez. The club saw a lot of success in the next three to four years. Alonso cherised the deep playmaker midfielder role and that is what he was brought in for.

The former Socieded midfielder had a wide range of passes, excellent vision and amazing technique at his disposal. He was also known for scoring some outrageous long-range goals. With such a combination, Alonso was a blessing to watch in the Premier League.

Liverpool FC's Xabi Alonso holds the English record for the longest goal scored from open play standing at 64 meters.@LFC

.#LFCArchives #LFCHistory #LFCLegends #LFCwithMG pic.twitter.com/f1UGMDDA91 — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) September 10, 2021

Although Alonso was unlucky not to win any Premier League title with the Reds, he was able to win the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup with them. He spent six seasons on Merseyside, making 143 Premier League appearances, scoring 14 goals and registering as many assists.

