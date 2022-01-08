Ranking the 5 greatest Spanish players in Premier League history

It goes without saying that Spanish footballers display a certain flair that is unparalleled by any other.

The Premier League has been fortunate to feature some of history's best Spaniards over the years. Spanish football is typically known for its quick passing, tiki-taka style that is extremely easy on the eye.

It is difficult to rank the best-ever Spanish players, as they have all enjoyed incredibly high success rates during their time in England. The likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal have boasted some fantastic Spanish footballers over the years.

However, let's try and rank the top five Spanish footballers in Premier League history.

#5. Cesar Azpilicueta - Chelsea

Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta is a bonafide Chelsea legend.

The defender joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2012 and the rest is history. He is extremely consistent with his performances and Azpilicueta has rewritten the definition of a modern-day defender.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a vastly successful career over the past 10 years with Chelsea Football Club. Having started out initially as an understudy full-back, he worked his way into the first-team and went on to enjoy great success.

Azpilicueta has won a boatload of trophies with the London outfit. He has won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one EFL Cup, two UEFA Europa League trophies and one UEFA Champions League at Chelsea.

Certainly a legend of the game, Azpilicueta is approaching the twilight years of his career. His mentorship of younger players like Reece James and Andreas Christensen has gone a long way towards the club's success.

#4. David de Gea - Manchester United

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

David de Gea is arguably one of the best goalkeepers in Premier League history.

The Spaniard joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has remained a mainstay in goal ever since. Having been signed as a young talent, De Gea has developed into one of the world's best goalkeepers.

De Gea has received plenty of criticism throughout his career. He is undoubtedly an incredible shot-stopper and his reflexes are excellent.

De Gea has won a Premier League title, an FA Cup, an EFL Cup and a UEFA Europa League during his time with the Manchester outfit. He is still considered by some to be the best goalkeeper in England and is often seen rescuing United with his efforts in goal.

