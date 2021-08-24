Ranking the 5 greatest strikers of all time

When it comes to individual honors in football, the most prolific strikers often sweep them all over their counterparts from other positions.

It may seem unfair, but their job is not as easy as it seems, as teams depend on them for goals - the single biggest factor in the sport.

Football's history is filled with so many amazing goalscorers, some of whom are/were penalty-box assassins, while some are/were all-rounders.

Regardless, whittling it down to the top five is never easy, but we've given it a shot. Without further ado, here is a look at the

5 greatest strikers to have ever played the sport

#5 Alfredo Di Stefano

Di Stefano was deemed the complete player in history by Michel Platini

Real Madrid's original superstar Alfredo Di Stefano's brilliance throughout the mid-20th century still resonates with much of the footballing world.

Nicknamed 'Blond Arrow' for his power, speed, creativity and skill, the striker was a leading figure when Los Blancos won five consecutive European titles in the 1950s and 60s. He is one of only three players to achieve the feat - and even scored in each of those finals.

He was a goalscoring wizard, scoring 487 club goals and another 29 in his international career (six for Argentina and 23 for Spain). The Argentine striker won two Ballons d'Or and eight domestic and European Golden Boots.

#OTD in 1926, one of the greatest footballers of all time Alfredo Di Stéfano was born.

Di Stefano holds the record for scoring in most number of European Cup/UCL finals. He bagged a goal in every final from 1956-59 and topped it off with a hat-trick in his last final in 1960. pic.twitter.com/nuPNpS2qVB — Sports #TIL I Die (@TILsports) July 4, 2020

When it came to delivering consistently in the big games, there was nobody even close to Di Stefano, whose incredible record and glorious accomplishments are still revered in modern day football.

#4 Ferenc Puskas

Puskas was a prominent member of Hungary's Magical Magyars in the 1950s

An iconic name from Hungary's golden era, Ferenc Puskas was the sport's first international superstar. He was recognized as the greatest top division scorer of the 20th-century by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

And why not? The Hungarian legend amassed more than 700 goals in his illustrious career as he possessed a perfect balance of power, flair and passion, which made him one of the most perfect strikers.

Puskas had already achieved legendary status after 13 glorious years in his homeland with local side Budapest Honved. However, he garnered more recognition after joining Real Madrid, whom he guided to six league titles and three European cups.

📍📸 Ferenc Puskas one of most profilic strikers in football history pic.twitter.com/EXCBmtL39q — ` (@TrophyPicsHQ) August 23, 2021

Puskas is widely considered the greatest Hungarian player of all-time and one of the best strikers the sport has ever seen. Aside from having won many individual accolades, he even has an award named after himself for the most beautiful goal scored in a year.

