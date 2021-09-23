Ranking the 5 hardest players to defend against currently

Modern football has certainly evolved a lot over the years. Previously, football used to be more attack-focused, as sides relied solely on goals to win victories. Over the years, we have seen the emphasis shift to defense. Several world-class teams today employ a more defensive mindset and are content with sitting back and defending, attacking only when their opponents are vulnerable.

While the current scene boasts several world-class defenders, there are, without a doubt, some attackers that unnerve even the world's best. These are bonafide goalscorers, capable of converting even the smallest chances into goals. There is no room for error with these players; the smallest mistake could end up costing their team the game.

Let's take a look at the five hardest players to defend against.

#5 Romelu Lukaku - Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League

The summer of 2021 saw Romelu Lukaku move back to Chelsea, in a deal worth a reported £97.5 million.

Lukaku has been at his best for a while now. Originally from Anderlecht, Lukaku was signed by Chelsea in 2011. Lukaku had a couple of loan spells with West Bromwich Albion and Everton. He impressed on loan and earned himself a permanent move to Everton in 2014.

Lukaku spent three years with the Toffees, before signing for Manchester United in 2017 for a reported £90 million. He spent two years at Old Trafford before moving to Inter Milan in 2019. Two years later, he re-signed with Chelsea to take up the spot as their attacking spearhead.

10bet @10betSports 🔥 Romelu Lukaku has now scored on his league debut for every club he has played for in his career:



✅ Anderlecht

✅ West Brom

✅ Everton

✅ Man Utd

✅ Inter

Lukaku has built a reputation for being menacingly strong and deceptively fast. Capable of shooting with either foot, Lukaku is also excellent in the air, making him a complete striker. His strength enables him to shield away opposition defenders and allows him to turn and shoot.

Kevin Palmer 💙 @RealKevinPalmer

* 210 goals over the last nine season (23.3 per season)

* Proven in Premier League with 113 goals (16.1 per season)



Several defenders have labeled Lukaku a dominant figure in attack. With his second coming at Chelsea getting off to a good start, there is no doubt Lukaku will continue to progress through his impressive career with the Blues.

#4 Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in world football right now.

Dubbed a generational talent, Mbappe has already taken the football world by storm at just 22 years of age. Mbappe made his debut with Monaco in 2015, where he spent three years before signing for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal worth €180 million.

Since signing for the French outfit, Mbappe has gone on to achieve unbelievable heights. The 22-year-old has already won Ligue 1 four times and has even played in a UEFA Champions League final.

With France, Mbappe was a key figure in their title-winning run at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Known for his blistering pace and accurate shooting, Mbappe is capable of winning games all by himself.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Kylian Mbappé stats in Ligue 1:



👕 142 appearances

⚽️ 100 goals

🎯 41 assists



His goalscoring record speaks for itself: Mbappe has already scored 136 goals in 178 appearances for PSG. Still, in the early part of his career, one can say without a doubt that Mbappe will be one to watch for the future. It is almost scary to think of the levels he could achieve in the coming years.

