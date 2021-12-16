Ranking the 5 highest Bundesliga goalscorers at the age of 23

The Bundesliga is one of the top football leagues in the world. It may arguably not be as competitive as the Premier League but it has been graced by world-class players, especially goalscorers, over the years.

The competition has traditionally been dominated by the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and a few other teams. So most of the top goalscorers in the league usually come from their ranks.

However, players from other teams have also burst onto the scene at a young age and made their mark in the Bundesliga. A few of these players are still active in the competition. On that note, here's a look at the top five Bundesliga goalscorers at the age of 23:

#5 Jadon Sancho - 38 goals

Jadon Sancho made his name in the Bundesliga as a world-class player during a hugely successful four-season stint with Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old amassed a staggering 38 goals and 52 assists in over 100 games in the competition, racking up a goal contribution in almost every game. In two consecutive seasons (2018-19 and 2019-20), he registered double-digit goal and assist tallies. In 2018-19, he racked up 17 goals and 18 assists.

Jadon Sancho's first 💯 Bundesliga games:



3️⃣6️⃣ goals

4️⃣3️⃣ assists



3️⃣6️⃣ goals
4️⃣3️⃣ assists
He's still only 21!

His blistering exploits put him on the radar of bigger clubs. Premier League giants Manchester United dished out €85 million to land the player, after a year-long pursuit.

#4 Mario Gotze (five-time Bundesliga winner) - 41 goals

Borussia Dortmund vs Inter: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Mario Gotze etched his name in German football folklore by scoring their winner in the 2014 FIFA FIFA World Cup final against Argentina. However, the diminutive German has also had a hugely successful Bundesliga career.

The five-time Bundesliga winner (with two different clubs) racked up over 230 appearances in the German top flight, registering 57 goals and 64 assists. Between 2011 and 2016, Gotze won five Bundesliga titles, the first two coming with Borussia Dortmund. He provided 73 goal contributions (34 goals, 39 assists) during this period, making his first mark under Jurgen Klopp at BvB.

Mario Götze: Made my Bundesliga debut 9 years ago.

With over 40 of his Bundesliga goals coming before he turned 23, Gotze appeared to have the world at his feet, especially after the 2014 World Cup. However, the PSV Eindhoven attacking midfielder has largely failed to build on his promise.

At 29, age is still on his side, but it looks unlikely that either BvB or Bayern Munich will snap him up again.

