Ranking the 5 highest La Liga goalscorers by the age of 23

La Liga is one of Europe's top leagues. Although Real Madrid and Barcelona have been the two traditional heavyweights, winds of change are beginning to blow across the Spanish top flight.

While Madrid remain the team to beat, Barcelona have fallen off their perch, especially after the departure of La Liga's all-time top scorer Lionel Messi.

Nevertheless, there has never been a dearth of prolific goalscorers in the competition. The likes of Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez have amassed plenty of La Liga goals over the years.

However, the Spanish top-flight has also seen young scorers make their mark. Some of them are still active in the competition as well.

On that note, here's a look at the top five La Liga goalscorers by the age of 23:

#5 Antonine Griezmann (over 150 La Liga goals) - 39 goals

Antoine Griezmann reacts during a La Liga fixture for Atletico Madrid.

Antoine Griezmann is one of La Liga's most active goalscorers at the moment. He has 159 goals in the competition for three different clubs.

The Frenchman recently played his 400th game in the competition. Griezmann has had a quiet start since returning to his old club Atletico Madrid, albeit on loan, from Barcelona. He has netted only thrice in 13 games.

Nevertheless, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner (97) is on the cusp of 100 league goals for the Rojiblancos. Currently in his 13th La Liga season, Griezmann is yet to win the competition, something he'll look to do this campaign.

#4 Mikel Oyarzabal - 41 goals

Mikel Oyarzabal has been excellent for Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Mikel Oyarzabal is one of the best wingers in La Liga at the moment. The versatile 24-year-old has made over 200 appearances in the competition since his La Liga debut in 2015-16.

The Real Sociedad man has racked up an impressive tally of 75 goals and 60 assists during this period. Oyarzabal has scored at least ten league goals in each of his last four seasons.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Mikel Oyarzabal in La Liga this season:



👕 15 appearances

⚽️ 8 goals

🅰️ 4 assists



Phenomenal. 🇪🇸 Mikel Oyarzabal in La Liga this season:👕 15 appearances ⚽️ 8 goals 🅰️ 4 assists Phenomenal. 🇪🇸 https://t.co/E4MyzXRKzJ

Oyarzabal has bagged six goals and an assist this campaign after making his 200th La Liga appearance last season.

