Ranking the 5 highest-paid players at Arsenal currently (2022)

Arsenal have made a great comeback this season and find themselves within touching distance of a top-four spot at roughly the halfway mark of the season.

The London club have been in a gradual decline over the years but a younger crop of players has displayed potential this term. (Arsenal have fielded the youngest starting XI this season, with an average squad age of 25 years).

Former Arsenal star Mikel Arteta has reignited the fire at the club and could be in for a contract extension at the end of the season.

Arsenal spend a lot on their attacking players

The North London club rank third in the Premier League in weekly wages spent on forwards (£38,327,273 annually), with three of their highest players this season being Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe.

The trio have contributed just 12 goals in the league so far, so the hard-working players will be hopeful of a significant rise in their own weekly wages. Arsenal's annual wage bill of £ 90,041,273 is the fifth-highest in the league and as they are not expected to make any signings in the winter window we can expect it to stay the same.

So, without further ado, here we take a look at the five highest-paid players at Arsenal at the moment.

(Note: All weekly wages are sourced from Spotrac.com)

#5 Ben White - £120,000 per week

Ben White signed for Arsenal last summer

Ben White has established himself as a first-team player in the Gunners' squad in his first season and has played more minutes than any other player for the club in the Premier League.

Although he has made regular appearances for the club, he has received a mixed response from the Emirates faithful. His performances have definitely helped out at the back but fans expect more from a player signed for £50 million, their most-expensive defender ever.

He is only 24 and there is still a lot of scope to improve, so the club will have to be patient with him and it seems they will be in no hurry to revise his contract that runs out in 2026.

#4 Nicolas Pepe - £140,000 per week

Nicolas Pepe has provided more assists than any other player in the Carabao Cup

Nicolas Pepe made a name for himself with Lille, a club that has produced many highly talented forwards in recent years. The Ivorian is the club's most-expensive signing of all time but his performances have been consistently poor, apart from a glimpse of his potential every now and then.

He has been without a goal in the Premier League this season, though he has scored twice and provided four assists as they made it to the Carabao Cup semi-final, only to be eliminated by Liverpool.

He turns 27 in May, so there are still at least a couple of seasons where he can perform at a peak level, so the club will be hoping to get the most out of him as his contract runs out in 2024.

