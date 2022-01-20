Ranking the 5 highest-paid players at Bayern Munich currently (2022)

Bayern Munich are a force to be reckoned with in the German Bundesliga. They have some of the best players in the division in their ranks. Moreover, they also manage to replace one good manager with another, a rarity in the game.

Unlike most top clubs across Europe's top five leagues, Bayern Munich do not tend to splurge heavily in the transfer window. They have paid more than £50 million for a player on just one occasion.

Bayern Munich tend to attract the best talents in the Bundesliga

Every player wants to win league titles, and an almost certain way of winning the Bundesliga is to join Bayern Munich. It is no wonder why even players from Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, two of the closest title rivals of the Bavarian giants, do not think twice before switching their allegiance.

To attract and retain top-class players, teams must pay well, and Bayern have a hefty wage bill at the moment. On that note, here's a look at the five top earners at the club.

#5 Kingsley Coman - £273,000 per week

Kingsley Coman has signed a new and improved contract with Bayern Munich.

For a player who will turn 26 this summer, Kingsley Coman has enjoyed a very successful career so far. After starting at PSG, he secured a move to Juventus on a free transfer in 2014. He won the league title with both clubs. After just one season in Serie A, Bayern Munich came calling.

Coman has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with them so far. He has scored against his former club PSG in the 2019-20 Champions League final, arguably one of his greatest achievements.

The Frenchman was rewarded with a new contract that would keep him at the club till 2027. He pockets the same as Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka.

#4 Joshua Kimmich - £306,000 per week

Joshua Kimmich is one of the best midfielders in the world currently.

Joshua Kimmich began his career at RB Leipzig in 2013, after graduating out of VFB Stuttgart's academy.

After just two seasons with the club, one in the third tier and the other in 2.Bundesliga, he was snapped up by Bayern Munich in 2015 for around £6 million. That was a huge bargain, considering his current importance to the team.

Kimmich is one of the most versatile players in the game, having proven his ability as a right-back, defensive midfielder and deep-lying playmaker. The 26-year-old was decorated with the Germany Player of the Year award in 2021.

He signed a contract extension with the club at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. Kimmich is now tied up with the German giants till 2025.

