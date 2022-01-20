Ranking the 5 highest-paid players at Liverpool currently (2022)

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have become one of the most prolific teams in Europe's top five leagues in the last few years. Like many other teams in the Premier League, that has required the Reds to dig deep into their coffers.

Many of the Reds' most expensive transfers have taken place in the last five years. That helped the club win the Champions League in 2019 and their first Premier League title the next year.

Martyn Ziegler @martynziegler Liverpool's accounts show the club has overtaken Man Utd in wages paid - can't remember when that last happened. 'Big Six' wages table for 2019/20 here:



Man City £351m

Liverpool £325m

Man Utd £284m

Chelsea £283m

Arsenal £225m

Liverpool have one of the highest wage bills across Europe's top five leagues

The Reds have an annual wage bill of £139.17 million. That is comparable with the Premier League's other top clubs. Manchester United (£226.6 million) lead the pack ahead of Chelsea (£166 million) and Manchester City (£143 million).

Across Europe's top five leagues, only Barcelona (£190.16 million), Real Madrid (£159.68 million) and Bayern Munich (£150.61 million/€180.72 million) have heftier wage bills than Liverpool.

On that note, here's a look at the five best-paid players at Liverpool (as per Spotrac) at the moment:

#5 Roberto Firmino - £180,000 per week

Roberto Firmino has been a key player for Liverpool after arriving in 2015.

Roberto Firmino has earned a lot of praise for his selflessness in the final third during his stint with Klopp's team.

He has scored 60 goals in over 223 appearances for the Reds in the Premier League. However, his major contribution has been creating chances and space for his attacking colleagues Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to apply the finishing touch.

Firmino signed for the Merseyside club in 2015 for a fee of £29 million. The club have reaped rich dividends on their investment during the six seasons he has been with them.

Roberto Firmino signed a contract extension with the Reds in 2018, which would keep him at the club till the summer of 2023.

If he doesn't agree a new deal soon, the Reds could sell him in the summer to avoid losing him for free next year. However, considering the player's utility, Klopp is unlikely to take that route.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold - £180,000 per week

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a creative force for the Reds.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best academy products to have graduated out of Liverpool's youth system in recent years. He has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world at the moment.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, only Bayern Munich's Thomas Müller (64) and Lionel Messi (47) have provided more assists in Europe's top five leagues than Alexander-Arnold (42).

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 108 - Trent Alexander-Arnold created 108 chances in the Premier League in 2021, the most of any player and the most any defender has created in a single year in the Premier League on record (since 2003-04). Whip. 108 - Trent Alexander-Arnold created 108 chances in the Premier League in 2021, the most of any player and the most any defender has created in a single year in the Premier League on record (since 2003-04). Whip. https://t.co/J4JRrFoE5R

The Englishman is an important part of Klopp's squad, and also takes set-piece duties for the team. He makes the same amount in a year as Firmino and Fabinho. Alexander-Arnold signed a contract extension with his boyhood club last summer that would keep him at Anfield till 2025.

