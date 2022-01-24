Ranking the 5 highest-paid players at Manchester City currently (2022)

Manchester City have been the dominant force in the Premier League over the last decade and under Pep Guardiola they have become even stronger. Despite a slow start to the 2021-22 campaign, they are threatening to run away with the league right now with an 11-point lead at the top after 23 matches.

The turnaround in the club's fortunes has been a direct result of the takeover by Sheikh Mansour in 2008. As the club's coffers were filled with new money they could afford to buy big names and most of their signings have made a good impact on the pitch.

Manchester City spend less on forwards than Arsenal and Tottenham

Manchester City have the second-best attacking record in the Premier League at the moment but they rank eighth in the league when it comes to wages spent on forwards.

More than half of their annual wage budget of £141,956,000 is spent on midfielders. Ederson Moraes' wage details have not been revealed as of yet but it is estimated that he earns anywhere between £150,000-£200,000 per week.

On that note, here we take a look at the five highest-paid players at the club at the moment.

(Note: All figures as sourced from Spotrac.com)

#5 Bernardo Silva - £150,000 per week

Bernardo Silva has hot top form this season

Bernardo Silva came through Benfica's youth academy but made just one league appearance for them in 2015. He rose to prominence at Monaco, scoring 22 goals in the two seasons with the Ligue 1 side and earned a £43.5 million move to Manchester City in the summer of 2017.

This season, he has emerged as one of the key players for the Cityzens. He is one of the only three players to have started all the games in the Premier League for them this season and is the top scorer with seven goals so far.

He signed a fresh contract with the club in 2019, which runs till 2025, but given his fine form, he might be in for a contract extension in the summer. Midfielder Fernandinho also earns £150,000 per week for his services.

#4 John Stones - £250,000 per week

John Stones have made five starts in the Premier League this season

John Stones regained form last season, where his partnership at the back with Ruben Dias helped Manchester City run a tight ship at the back. This season, the English defender has been plagued with injuries and has made just five appearances in the league.

He has improved his ball-playing abilities at the club, and apart from regular defending, he can also get away from his opponents with a little feint here and there. He was awarded a new contract at the start of the season that will keep him at the club till 2026.

