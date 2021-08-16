Ranking the 5 highest-paid players in the Premier League right now

The English Premier League is by far the biggest and most successful football league in Europe at the moment - judging by popularity, viewership and revenue. It is therefore no surprise that the division has attracted some of the biggest names in the sport in the past couple of years.

Premier League clubs are known for spending big in the transfer market, and this summer is no exception. Manchester United recently splashed a whopping £73 million to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Manchester City followed suit with their £100 million acquisition of Jack Grealish, while Chelsea also paid £97.5 million to lure Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

Most expensive Premier League signings:



£100m - Jack Grealish

£93.2m - Paul Pogba

£90m - Romelu Lukaku

£80m - Harry Maguire

£75m - Virgil van Dijk

£73m - Jadon Sancho

£72m - Nicolas Pepe



Following their big-money transfers this summer, these players have all been placed on gargantuan wages at their respective new clubs. But how do they compare with the other big earners in the English top flight right now? We shed light on that by listing the Premier League's top 5 earners, based on Spotrac's rankings.

#5 Romelu Lukaku

The Belgian striker impressed in Serie A last season

Chelsea decided to sign Romelu Lukaku following the Belgian's prolific outing last season in which he bagged 30 goals and 10 assists for Inter Milan across all competitions. A player of such quality surely won't come cheap. They had to pay the Serie A giants a whopping £97.5 million to part ways with the striker.

DONE DEAL ✅



Chelsea have announced the signing of Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku for a fee of £97.5m — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 12, 2021

Lukaku has signed a lucrative contract that will see him pocket up to £16.9 million at Stamford Bridge annually. That translates to £325,000 on a weekly basis, making him the fifth-highest paid footballer in the English top flight at the moment.

#4 Raphael Varane

Varane switched to the Premier League this summer

Raphael Varane might not have cost as much as Lukaku following his £41 million transfer from Real Madrid to Manchester United this summer but the Frenchman bagged a more lucrative contract than his Belgian counterpart and consequently ranks above him on this list.

The centre-back's four-year deal at Old Trafford will see him pocket a massive £17.7 million annually. On a weekly basis, Varane will be paid £340,000 - a massive upgrage to the £197,000 he was earning during his time in Spain. Nevertheless, it is interesting to know the Frenchman isn't the highest paid player at Manchester United. He still has two names ahead of him at the club.

