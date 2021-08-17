Ranking the 5 highest-paid players in Serie A right now

Serie A received a huge boost to its popularity and marketing value when Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2018. The Portuguese became the most expensive signing in the history of the division following his £105 million switch to Turin.

Inter Milan also made high-profile signings of their own just a year later, luring the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Christian Eriksen and Romelu Lukaku (joined Chelsea this summer) to the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium. It is worth noting that AC Milan joined the party as well with their capture of Zlatan Ibrahimovic - adding a new dimension to the battle between the league's elites.

The influx of top superstars into Serie A has led us to see some massively lucrative contracts in the division over the last few years. With so many players on incredibly high wages, we are inspired to see which names make it into the list of the league's top-five earners.

(Note: The figures provided in this article are estimates taken from various sources. The actual wages could vary slightly)

#5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan), Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) - £225,000 weekly

'The Lion' gets the lion's share in Serie A

The quartet of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Aaron Ramsey, Alexis Sanchez and Adrien Rabiot all occupy the fifth spot on the list of Serie A's top earners at the moment, with each player receiving a massive £225,000 per week at their respective clubs.

Ibra was greeted with such heavy pay when he chose to return to AC Milan in December 2019. The attacker signed a one-year extension to his initial deal and is now expected to stay at the San Siro until 2022.

Ramsey and Rabiot both have contracts with Juventus until the end of the 2022/2023 season, the same time Sanchez's stint at Inter Milan will expire. Meanwhile, there are doubts over the continuity of the trio beyond the current transfer window, owing to recent developments around them.

#4 Paulo Dybala (Juventus) - £230,000 weekly

The Argentine is paid handsomely in Turin

Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala is one step ahead of the aforementioned quartet on the list. The Argentine pockets £230,000 in wages every week, making him one of the highest-paid footballers in Serie A right now.

Dybala reached that figure when he signed his most recent extension with the Bianconeri in 2017. The contract runs out at the end of the current campaign but despite rumors of an exit, the attacker is expected to pen a new deal in Turin following the return of Max Allegri this summer.

