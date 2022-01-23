Ranking the 5 highest-paid players at Tottenham Hotspur currently (2022)

Tottenham Hotspur have displayed their ambitions by securing the services of Premier League and FA Cup winner Antonio Conte in November. They have been unbeaten in the league since the Italian took charge, who has taken them close to a top-four finish this term.

The London-based outfit are not known for splashing the cash in the transfer window. Chairman Daniel Levy is known for opting to extract full value from every penny he spends.

Chelsea have been responsible for 24% of Spurs' defeats suffered at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since they moved to the ground (4/17). Spurs are winless in all five of their meetings with the Blues at the venue (D1 L4).

Tottenham Hotspur spend relatively less on their defenders

Tottenham rank 12th in the Premier League for wages spent on defenders (£14,1 million annually). However, they have made Antonio Conte the third best-paid manager in the Premier League and in the game.

Almost 40% of Spurs' wage bill is spent on midfielders (£30,895 million) while the forwards command £27,24 million annually. There is no defender in the club's list of ten highest-paid players.

On that note, here's a look at the five highest-paid players at Tottenham Hotspur at the moment.

#5 Dele Alli - £100,000 per week

Dele Alli has struggled for consistency at Tottenham Hotspur.

Dele Alli had a breakthrough season in 2015-16 with the club, and continued his form into the following campaign as well. He won the PFA Young Player of the Year award in both seasons.

However, Alli became anonymous after those impressive seasons. He was criticised for inconsistent performances, but continued to make regular appearances in the league.

This season, he has found some game time, but his performances have been nowhere near what he produced in his first two seasons at the club. He signed a long-term deal with the club in 2018, which expires in 2024. If he does not improve his output, his wages will likely remain the same.

#4 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - £101,923 per week

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg made his professional debut with Bayern Munich.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was one of the most promising talents in Europe when he first broke through at Bayern Munich. However, he could not cement a place for himself at the German club.

He is technically very sound, earning a name for himself as a ball-winning midfielder at Southampton. He spent four seasons at the club before securing a move to Tottenham Hotspur last season for £15 million.

Squawka Football @Squawka



Off the mark. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has scored his first ever goal in European competition for Tottenham.Off the mark. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has scored his first ever goal in European competition for Tottenham.Off the mark. 👌 https://t.co/jm4162zJKE

He has more minutes under his belt than any other outfield player at the club this season. Hojbjerg will look to play a key role as Spurs chase a top-four spot.

