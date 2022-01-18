Ranking the 5 highest-scoring Argentine footballers of the 21st century

Like Brazilians, Argentine players are also naturally gifted and have graced the game of football with aplomb over the years.

The two-time FIFA World Cup winners have had an array of top players who have plied their trade in Europe's top five leagues. They include players across positions, but the Argentine attackers have been particularly impressive, especially over the last two decades.

Interestingly, some of these players are still active for club and country. On that note, here's a look at the five most prolific Argentine goalscorers since the turn of the century.

Note: All stats are as per transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

#5 Diego Milito - 221 goals

Diego Milito was excellent for Inter Milan and his country.

Diego Milito is one of the most prolific Argentine goalscorers of the last two decades.

The 42-year-old scored over 200 goals for club and country, with but four of these strikes coming in club football. Milito, who played for five different clubs, enjoyed his most successful spell during a five-season stint at Inter Milan, where he scored 75 times.

In only his first season with the Nerazzurri in 2009-10, the striker scored the goals that sealed their Coppa Italia, Serie A and UEFA Champions League triumphs. In the process, Jose Mourinho's team became the first Italian team to win the continental treble.

Squawka Football @Squawka



José Mourinho's Inter became the first Italian side to complete the continental treble. 🖼



Squawka x In 2009-10, Diego Milito scored the goal that won the Coppa Italia, the goal that won Serie A, and the goal(s) that won the Champions League.José Mourinho's Inter became the first Italian side to complete the continental treble. 🖼Squawka x @the_goal_hanger In 2009-10, Diego Milito scored the goal that won the Coppa Italia, the goal that won Serie A, and the goal(s) that won the Champions League.José Mourinho's Inter became the first Italian side to complete the continental treble. 🖼Squawka x @the_goal_hanger

Milito also scored 60 times for Genoa, 59 times for Real Zaragoza and 23 times for Racing Club, with whom he won one Argentinian league title.

#4 Carlos Tevez - 247 goals

Carlos Tevez won multiple trophies with different clubs in a glittering career.

Carlos Tevez was not the most elegant of goalscorers, but he was mighty effective nonetheless.

Although he had a suspect temperament, the striker played and scored for some of the biggest clubs in the game. Tevez represented the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus, among others, scoring 34, 73 and 50 goals respectively for them. He won five league titles and a Champions League with the three clubs.

GOAL @goal Carlos Tevez has confirmed he is leaving Boca Juniors Carlos Tevez has confirmed he is leaving Boca Juniors 👋 https://t.co/KgymW1fGaq

For Boca Juniors, he has netted 61 times across two different spells, winning four league titles. Tevez, who won the gold medal with Argentina at the 2004 Olympics, has also found the back of the net 13 times for their senior team.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra