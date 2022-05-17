Ranking 5 highest scoring midfielders in Europe this season

The 2021-22 season is coming towards its conclusion all over Europe with the completion of the teams' fixtures. The season has brought along a great level of interest and quality in Europe's major leagues across the pitch. However, some players have distinguished themselves through their quality and consistency.

Teams all over Europe have learned over the years that their strikers are not the only source of goals. They have also learned that they can look to their midfield and defense for potential goalscorers in games.

In 2020-21, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes perfectly exemplified this with his brilliant goalscoring record in the Premier League for the Red Devils. He scored 18 goals and made 11 assists in 37 appearances.

Players like Franck Kessie and Marcos Llorente also did well for their respective teams last season in the goalscoring department. Kessie scored 13 goals and made six assists in 37 appearances for AC Milan last season. Whereas, Llorente scored 12 goals and made 11 assists for Atletico Madrid.

This season has seen even more midfielders step up with their goalscoring to give their side an edge in games in their respective leagues.

Without further ado, here is a list of the five highest scoring midfielders in Europe's top five leagues this season.

#5 Antonin Barak (11 Goals)

Hellas Verona midfielder Antonin Barak has enjoyed a very productive 2021-22 season in front of goal. The 27-year-old Czech midfielder has scored 11 goals in 29 appearances in Serie A this season. He also has four assists for his side in the league.

Barak has distinguished himself as one of the top attacking midfielders in Serie A despite playing for one of the league's weaker sides. The hardworking midfielder is a master of counterpressing and has won the ball back in the opposition's third 30 times. Barak enjoyed his most productive game this season when his side handed Sassuolo a 4-2 defeat on January 16 and he scored a hat-trick.

Barak is being monitored by a number of clubs across Europe, with Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte 'keen' on signing the midfielder, as per Football London. With his eye for goal and efficiency in attack, the 27-year-old was always going to be a transfer target for many clubs.

#4 Dimitri Payet (12 Goals)

Olympique Marseille playmaker Dimitri Payet has been one of the best midfielders in Europe this season. He rejoined the club in 2016 after a spell in the Premier League with West Ham United. The 35-year-old Frenchman has scored 12 goals in Ligue 1 this season in only 31 appearances. He also has 10 assists for the side in the league in 2021-22.

Despite being 35-year-old, Payet has been one of the top performers in Ligue 1 in 2021-22. The veteran midfielder has missed only six games for Olympique Marseille in league football. He has had the most productive campaign in Europe for any player aged 35 and above.

Payet has been included in this season's Ligue 1 'Team of the Year' and is the oldest player in the team.

#3 Mario Pasalic (13 Goals)

Atalanta's Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic has enjoyed a productive campaign in front of goal for the side in the 2021-22 season. The 27-year-old midfielder has 13 goals and seven assists for Atalanta in 36 appearances in Serie A.

Former Chelsea youth player Pasalic has caught the eye since joining Atalanta on an initial loan in 2018 before making the move permanent in 2020. He is currently enjoying his best campaign in front of goal, with his 13 Serie A goals this season, four more than he managed in 2019-20.

Aside from being one of the highest scoring midfielders in Europe, Pasalic has maintained a steady performance level for Atalanta. He also leads his side in goals scored in the league this season for the first time in his career.

#2 Kevin de Bruyne (15 Goals)

Manchester City magician Kevin de Bruyne is the reigning UEFA Midfielder of the Year. The 30-year-old Belgian midfielder is currently enjoying his best run in front of goal and has 15 goals and seven assists in 29 league appearances.

De Bruyne has distinguished himself as one of the world's best midfielders since moving to Manchester City in 2015. The Belgian delivered his best performance of the season when he scored four goals for his side in their 5-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 11.

De Bruyne's goals and overall contribution have led the team to the brink of a second successive league crown and a fourth in five years. The Belgium international has continued to perform at a very high level for his side this year.

#1 Christopher Nkunku (20 Goals)

Christopher Nkunku has been one of the hottest properties in Europe in recent years after he emerged as a budding superstar for RB Leipzig. The French midfielder has scored 20 goals and made 15 assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances.

The 24-year-old midfielder started his senior career at Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Leipzig in 2019 in search of greener pastures. As the team's main star this season, Nkunku has exploded into life, scoring 34 goals and assisting 20 more in only 51 appearances in all competitions. The Frenchman has enjoyed the most productive campaign of his young career, earning him a first call-up to the French national team.

Nkunku's exploits with RB Leipzig have brought him into the limelight. He has been linked with a move to many of Europe's top sides, including Manchester United, as per Manchester Evening News. The 24-year-old will hope to lead his side to a first major trophy when they face Freiburg in the DFB Pokal Final.

