Ranking the 5 most in-form players in world football based on ratings

With the season nearing the midpoint stages, some clubs have found their form and are consistently picking up three points every weekend, while others have struggled to win a single game since August.

Like the clubs, some players have flourished this season, exceeding expectations and taking their respective leagues by storm, while others have floundered and struggled to achieve anything beyond mediocrity.

Premier League club Newcastle United have struggled to maintain their midtable status in recent seasons, sulking just above the red zone instead.

While they have struggled to win a game in weeks, striker Callum Wilson has been the silver lining in the Magpies' dark cloud. With four goals in five games, the star is clearly Newcastle's main hope in their current relegation fight.

Callum Wilson @CallumWilson So disappointing not to get all 3 points today, won’t be long!! Gallowgate end though 😍🤝 So disappointing not to get all 3 points today, won’t be long!! Gallowgate end though 😍🤝 https://t.co/ErvqRgtfYu

However, Callum Wilson's numbers are hardly good enough to compare to other players who are taking world football by storm. RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku has forced top clubs to take notice of him after a daring four goals in just three Champions League appearances.

Even in other areas of the field, in-form defenders like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Stuttgart's Konstantinos Mavropanos have been key figures in nearly every game for their respective sides this season, with the latter picking up three man-of-the-match awards in his last four games.

TheAFCnewsroom @TheAFCnewsroom



90 minutes played

50 touches

26 passes (81.3% accuracy)

3 clearances

1 interception

2 tackles

5 ground duels (4 won)

1 aerial duels (100% success)

1 goal

1 clean sheet



#AFCLoanWatch



twitter.com/ChrisWheatley_… 🇬🇷 Konstantinos Mavropanos vs. Hoffenheim:90 minutes played50 touches26 passes (81.3% accuracy)3 clearances1 interception2 tackles5 ground duels (4 won)1 aerial duels (100% success)1 goal1 clean sheet 🇬🇷 Konstantinos Mavropanos vs. Hoffenheim: 90 minutes played 50 touches26 passes (81.3% accuracy)3 clearances1 interception2 tackles5 ground duels (4 won)1 aerial duels (100% success)1 goal 1 clean sheet #AFCLoanWatch twitter.com/ChrisWheatley_…

But which stars have been the best and most consistent among other in-form players? Without further ado, let's take a look at the most in-form players right now, based on ratings:

#5 Mateo Kovacic - 7.90 | Chelsea

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Since leaving Real Madrid for Stamford Bridge in 2018, Mateo Kovacic has been an instrumental figure in Chelsea's starting lineup. The versatile midfielder played an important role in Chelsea's recent European successes and was notably part of the Croatian squad that came runners-up in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Kovacic has been at his best for Chelsea this season, however, with the star picking up a goal and five assists in just 12 appearances. This is already better than his previous best seasonal return in 2019-20 when he contributed five goals.

After his recent top performance against Norwich, Kovacic is one of the most in-form players in the world right now.

#4 Robert Lewandowski - 7.94 | Bayern Munich

SL Benfica v Bayern München: Group E - UEFA Champions League

There are a few strikers who are currently in the best years of their careers, and Robert Lewandowski is easily one of them. Last season saw the star create a new Bundesliga record, after he scored a shocking 41 goals in 29 league appearances, and he also picked up seven assists along the way.

Bavarian fans were hoping his streak would continue this season, and in fine fashion, it has.

Lewandowski has scored ten goals in his last nine league games and his three Champions League appearances have seen him score five goals. Bayern's shocking 5-0 loss against Borussia Monchengladbach in the DFB Pokal will have hampered his form somewhat, but the Pole is expected to get back on track this weekend.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra