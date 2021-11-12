Ranking the 5 most in-form Portugal players in world football currently (2021)

When Eder scored the winner in the 109th minute of the Euro 2016 final for Portugal against France, the course of Portuguese football changed forever. One nation winning its first ever major honors was also a nation that had seen the summit multiple times before.

Legends of the past like Eusebio and Luis Figo led Portugal to great heights. However, they achieved continental glory under coach Fernando Santos in 2016 at the Euros, a side spearheaded by modern legend and captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL If Cristiano Ronaldo scores two more goals for Portugal...



EIGHT. HUNDRED. GOALS.



EIGHT. HUNDRED. GOALS.

Since then, Portugal, who earlier made fleeting appearances in the latter stages of international tournaments, has established itself as a juggernaut. With top talent coming through the ranks at the big clubs in the Liga NOS, Portuguese football has hit new levels.

In recent years they have produced talents like Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves and Renato Sanches to name a few. As the World Cup approaches, these Portuguese players with all be vying with each other for limited spots in the squad.

There have been some frontrunners, though, who have more than likely booked their spot on the plane were Portugal to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. In this article, we look at the five most in-form Portuguese players across the globe currently.

#5 Rafa Silva - Benfica

Rafa Silva in action during Ajax v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League Group E

Rafa Silva joined SL Benfica from rivals SC Braga in 2016, and has been a consistent performer for his side. The Portuguese gained maximum recognition during the 2018-19 season. He scored 21 goals and provided three assists in 44 games across all competitions.

It propelled him to being a regular in the Portugal squad and one of Benfica's most important attackers.

The right-winger has made a strong start to the 2021-22 campaign as well. In 19 appearances so far, he has netted eight goals and provided three assists for his teammates. Rafa's quickness in and around the box and his decision-making with the ball in tight spots makes him unique.

He struggled with minor injuries in the run-in to the Euro 2020 tournament. However, a string of stunning performances in big games for Benfica saw him picked for Portugal by coach Santos.

Rafa Silva has not looked back since then and continues to be one of the finest Portuguese players plying their trade in the Liga NOS.

#4 Andre Silva - RB Leipzig

Andre SIlva with an acrobatic attempt during RB Leipzig v VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga

Andre Silva, although just 26, has played for several clubs in several countries. That includes including the likes of FC Porto in Portugal, AC Milan in Italy, Sevilla in Spain, Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig in Germany. It is no surprise that the Portugal striker has been in such high demand over the years. His goalscoring statistics speak for themselves.

Silva's performances with FC Porto in the 2016-17 season saw him become one of the hottest prospects among Europe's young footballers. The Portuguese netted 16 goals in 32 games across all competitions, earning him a move to AC Milan.

However, Andre Silva truly became the beast he is today during his stint at Eintracht Frankfurt. The forward was brought to the club on loan from Milan by coach Adi Hutter, with Ante Rebic going the other way.

In his two seasons in Frankfurt, Silva scored a jaw-dropping 45 goals and provided 15 assists in 71 games across all competitions. RB Leipzig were quick to snap him up after losing star striker Timo Werner to Chelsea.

Silva endured a challenging start to life at RB Leipzig, but has scored three goals and provided five assists for his team-mates so far this season. His presence in the box and his ability to score off half chances makes him a lethal weapon for any team he represents.

Portugal Family Kerala @PortugalFamKL



⌛ 2016 -

🏃🏻 Striker

🇵🇹 47 Appearances

⌛ Minutes played - 2,928'

⚽ 19 Goals

🅰️ 4 Assists

🏆 UEFA Nations League 2019

🥉 FIFA Confederations Cup 2017



#AndreSilva #TeamPortugal #RBLeipzig Happy 26th Birthday, Andre Silva!

The Portuguese has found his form of late and is getting sharper with the game in the build-up to next year's World Cup.

