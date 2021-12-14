Ranking the 5 most in-form teams in world football

An old saying says that 'form is temporary and class is permanent'. However, when one combines world class talent with a purple patch of red-hot form, magical things can be achieved in football.

Good form could be climbing up the table to reach the top or navigating through tough knockout fixtures to reach a cup final. It could be a home or away winning run. It plays a huge role in a team's successes over the course of a season.

It depends on various factors like the environment at the club and the climate at board level. It vitally factors in the mentality and mood of the players and coaching staff, and of course, the ability of the players.

In the past, teams have achieved incredible things when in-form. Last year, Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League thanks to three games where N'Golo Kante hit the form of his life in central midfield. Those three turned out to be the two semi-final legs and the final, and Chelsea emerged triumphant. Kante was named the Midfielder of the Season in the Champions League for his efforts.

Make no mistake, this is not to take away from any of his or his teammates' performances in other games. Good players will still do the basics perfectly when out of form. It's just that when these players and teams hit a purple patch, their productivity multiplies manifold.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most in-form teams in world football currently.

#5. Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez celebrating his goal against Spezia.

Inter Milan are currently sitting pretty atop the Serie A standings with 40 points. They have won five and drawn one of their last six games in the league. On form, they are only bettered by Atalanta, whose domestic form is the polar opposite of their European form.

In their last 10 games in all competitions, Inter have won eight, drawn one and lost one game. In this run, they have scored 24 goals, conceding just six in return. 60% of their goals this season have come from open play - a testament to the Italian side's attacking prowess.

In their last game against Cagliari, too, Inter were on song in attack. Nicolo Barella provided a sublime assist for Alexis Sanchez's goal to make it 2-0.

Lautaro Martinez is the top scorer for Inter in Serie A with 10 goals. Meanwhile, Edin Dzeko leads the pack in the UEFA Champions League with three goals. Nicolo Barella and Arturo Vidal lead the assist stats in those competitions respectively, with Barella on seven and Vidal on two assists.

Inter have qualified for the knockout rounds of the Champions League and will take on Liverpool in the round of 16. They currently lead Serie A by just a point and are currently leading city-rivals AC Milan.

With the players they have, it won't be a surprise to see Inter Milan finish the season strongly after a wonderful start. Inter will travel to rock-bottom club Salernitana on the 17th of this month and will look to secure a straightforward win.

#4. Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring a goal in the Champions League group stage match versus Dinamo Kyiv.

Bayern Munich are 15 games into the current Bundesliga campaign and have won 12 games, drawn one and lost two. They have scored 47 goals during this run, conceding just 16 and have 37 points from a possible 45 so far.

Robert Lewandowski is the top scorer for the club as well as the league with 16 goals. Thomas Muller leads the assist charts for his club and the league with 11 assists.

Just this week, Bayern first won a hard fought 'Der Klassiker' 3-2 against Borussia Dortmund. They topped it up with a routine 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League group stage.

Squawka Football

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️



Bayern have now scored 17 goals in their last four #UCL games against Barcelona.

Bayern won all six of their group games in the Champions League, scoring 22 goals and conceding just three. Only Real Madrid have a similar defensive record this season. The Bavarians will face Red Bull Salzburg in the round of 16.

Lewandowski leads the pack in the Champions League as well, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in his six outings. Leroy Sane is a notable mention with five goals and four assists in the UCL this season.

Bayern Munich travel to Stuttgart today and will look to secure a win to further extend their six-point lead at the top of the table.

