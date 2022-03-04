Ranking 5 most influential Chelsea players of Abramovich era

Chelsea could soon be under new ownership as Roman Abramovich announced his decision to sell the club due to tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

However, Abramovich has left behind a talent pool that the Blues could make use of for the next decade or so. The Russian billionaire changed the fortunes of the club in terms of the infrastructure, academy and most importantly players.

Roman Abramovich always ensured Chelsea had the best players

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Roman Abramovich confirms he is selling Chelsea. BREAKING: Roman Abramovich confirms he is selling Chelsea. https://t.co/NsFKfh50da

The wealthy businessman had the money to buy the most expensive talent in the world and he has often done so. While retaining players takes some doing, the lucrative salaries offered by the club have always ensured that the big stars stay at the West London outfit. But some players have defined the Abramovich era more than others through their years of service and trophy-laden careers.

On that note, let’s take a look at five of the most influential Chelsea players in the Abramovich era.

#5 Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea v Palmeiras: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

Cesar Azpilicueta is one of the Blues' most consistent players in Premier League history. An old-school defender, the Spaniard has been a loyal servant at the club since joining in 2012 from Marseille.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



A true legend César Azpilicueta is first Chelsea player to win every trophy available at the club.A true legend César Azpilicueta is first Chelsea player to win every trophy available at the club.A true legend 🏆💙 https://t.co/tstGh0wwyx

Azpilicueta has several admirable qualities but his leadership skills, coupled with consistent hard-work, make him a true Chelsea legend. The 32-year-old ace was a formidable full-back when he started playing for the club. His versatility has made it almost impossible to drop him from the starting line-up.

Over the years, he has played as a full-back, wing-back and as a centre-back too. Moreover, a lack of injuries has led to him making 461 appearances for the club in just nine and a half seasons. In that period, he has won every single trophy in domestic football.

Success epitomizes the Abramovich era at Chelsea and Azpilicueta has been a major reason behind the trophies won by the club in the last decade.

#4 Petr Cech

Chelsea v FC Schalke 04 - UEFA Champions League

Petr Cech is the current technical director at Stamford Bridge but was once arguably the best goalkeeper in the world. The Czech Republic ace was one of the first players signed by Jose Mourinho when the Portuguese boss arrived in 2004.

Squawka Football @Squawka ON THIS DAY: In 2018, Petr Čech kept his 200th clean sheet; the most by any goalkeeper in Premier League history.



A legend of the game. ON THIS DAY: In 2018, Petr Čech kept his 200th clean sheet; the most by any goalkeeper in Premier League history.A legend of the game. https://t.co/dlEYusLpS4

Abramovich had appointed the former Porto manager to win trophies and to do so, he needed the best players in the world. Hence, he signed the skilled goalkeeper from Rennes for £7 million.

Cech was a rather unknown quantity then but made a mark in English football in his first season itself. The shot-stopper conceded only 15 goals in his first campaign, a record which is yet to be broken. On top of that, the goalkeeper played a vital part in several other title-winning campaigns, including in the club's first Champions League triumph in 2012.

Cech is a Chelsea great and has delivered for Abramovich even after retiring by working behind the scenes for the club.

#3 Frank Lampard

Chelsea v Bolton Wanderers - Premier League

Frank Lampard was one of the best midfielders to ever play the game and the highest scoring midfielder in Premier League history with 177 goals. The Englishman arrived at Stamford Bridge before Abramovich in 2001 from West Ham United. But he had all of his glory moments after the Russian oligarch's takeover.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

177 goals

102 assists

3 titles



Frank Lampard has been inducted into the Premier League's Hall of Fame.



LEGEND 609 games177 goals102 assists3 titlesFrank Lampard has been inducted into the Premier League's Hall of Fame.LEGEND 609 games177 goals102 assists3 titlesFrank Lampard has been inducted into the Premier League's Hall of Fame. LEGEND 👏 https://t.co/8SmGyR1Mnt

Following the takeover, the Blues were one of the most feared teams in the world due to the amount of quality flowing through the squad. An irreplaceable piece in the jigsaw was Lampard.

The central midfielder was always first to the ball and had an incredible knack for scoring goals. His defensive contributions were also noteworthy and the icon seldom missed a match. He was an integral part of the team that won multiple league titles. He also captained the team in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 2012.

He left in 2014 for Manchester City as the highest goal-scorer in the club's history with 211 goals.

Lampard returned to Stamford Bridge in a managerial capacity in 2019. While he was sacked after 18 months, he promoted talented players who are proving to be pivotal for the club today like Mason Mount.

#2 John Terry

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

John Terry is the most successful captain in the history of the West London club. The centre-back was a part of the West Ham academy but soon joined the Blues and was promoted to the senior team a couple of years later.

Despite his young age, Terry was a leader and demanded the best from his teammates. Following Abramovich's takeover and the appointment of Mourinho, he was made captain of the club and it produced instant dividends.

The team kept the best defense in the league for two consecutive seasons. Most of the trophies that followed were also on the basis of a solid defense. Terry's consistency often made sure he was always the first name on the teamsheet. He went on to become the third highest appearance maker (717) in the club's history before leaving the club in 2017.

Abramovich always wanted a solid leader at the club after his takeover. Terry ensured that he was that person for 13 years of the Russian owner's era.

#1 Didier Drogba

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Trophies were an important part of the Abramovich era and a lot of it would not have been possible without Didier Drogba. The Ivorian was signed by Mourinho in 2004 from Marseille for £24 million and turned out to be a gem of an investment.

kwiff @KwiffOfficial



Jose Mourinho reportedly declined his offer and told him to sign Didier Drogba instead...



164 goals

12 Trophies

🏟️ 10 goals in finals.



A footballing legend. 🗓️ In 2004, Roman Abramovich offered Jose Mourinho the chance to bring Ronaldinho to Chelsea.Jose Mourinho reportedly declined his offer and told him to sign Didier Drogba instead...164 goals12 Trophies🏟️ 10 goals in finals.A footballing legend. 🗓️ In 2004, Roman Abramovich offered Jose Mourinho the chance to bring Ronaldinho to Chelsea.Jose Mourinho reportedly declined his offer and told him to sign Didier Drogba instead...⚽️ 164 goals🏆 12 Trophies🏟️ 10 goals in finals.A footballing legend. https://t.co/lL5spAYpyC

Strong, fast and lethal in front of goal, Drogba was one of the most bullish strikers of his generation. It also helped that there were very few weaknesses in his game, thereby making him a nightmare to defend against.

The African superstar earned his bread and butter frrom showing up in Cup finals for the club. The centre-forward scored 10 goals in 10 finals for Chelsea, including scoring the equalizer in the UCL final in 2012. His record against the big teams was also splendid, which enabled the Blues to win multiple league titles.

Abramovich wanted to make his mark in football and that was only possible by winning the biggest trophies in the game. Drogba was not the most prolific striker in the world but always delivered when it mattered the most for Chelsea. He scored 164 goals for the club in all competitions and is only behind Lampard on the all-time list.

Edited by Aditya Singh