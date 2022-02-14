Ranking the 5 longest-serving players at Chelsea

Chelsea are one of the top clubs in English and European football. The London giants are one of only three teams to have won at least five Premier League titles and are also the reigning European champions.

Since their takeover by billionaire Roman Abramovich in the early 2000s, the Blues have become a force to be reckoned with both in England and Europe. In 2012, they won their first Champions League title, and doubled it nearly a decade later.

Thomas Tuchel's men recently added the FIFA Club World Cup to their impressive trophy cabinet. In the process, they became only the fifth team to win all major trophies in club football.

Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney The European champions become the world champions, as Chelsea become the fifth club to win every major trophy.



Considering their rich history and pedigree, numerous fine players have turned up for the club. Their current squad is no different and has a plethora of quality personnel across positions. Despite the club hierarchy's lack of patience with underperforming players and coaches in recent years, some of the Blues' standout performers are enjoying extended spells with the club.

On that note, here's a look at the five longest-serving players at Stamford Bridge at the moment:

#5 Antonio Rudiger - 4 years, 7 months

Antonio Rudiger is now a key player for the Blues.

Antonio Rudiger arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2017, but it's only recently that he has become a mainstay in their starting lineup.

The 28-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best goalscoring centre-backs in the game at the moment. In almost 200 appearances across competitions for the Blues, the Germany international has bagged ten goals and seven assists.

Rudiger was a fringe player under Frank Lampard and was on the cusp of an exit from the club. However, under his compatriot Tuchel, the defender has enjoyed a second wind, playing a key role in the Blues' Champions League triumph last season.

Rudiger was a fringe player under Frank Lampard and was on the cusp of an exit from the club. However, under his compatriot Tuchel, the defender has enjoyed a second wind, playing a key role in the Blues' Champions League triumph last season.

With his contract expiring this summer, Rudiger is on the radar of many top European clubs. It remains to be seen if Chelsea will accede to his wage demands to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

#4 Marcos Alonso - 5 years, 5 months

Marcos Alonso is a fringe player at Stamford Bridge.

Marcos Alonso has been at Chelsea since arriving from Fiorentina in the summer of 2016.

The 31-year-old has made nearly 200 appearances across competitions for the Blues, contributing 26 goals and 20 assists. Earlier this season, the set-piece specialist netted Chelsea's 50th direct free-kick goal of the Premier League era.

However, Alonso is not the first-choice left-back at Stamford Bridge. He's only been getting game time recently, as Ben Chilwell suffered a season-ending injury late last year.

However, Alonso is not the first-choice left-back at Stamford Bridge. He's only been getting game time recently, as Ben Chilwell suffered a season-ending injury late last year.

Contracted with the club until 2023, the Spain international is widely tipped to leave Stamford Bridge in the near future.

