Ranking the 5 longest-serving players at Manchester City

Manchester City are one of the top teams in English and European football. The five-time Premier League winners have been a dominant force in the English game, winning five league titles in the last ten years. City are currently on course for a fourth league triumph in five years this summer.

The Cityzens have also created a splash in Europe, reaching their maiden UEFA Champions League final last season, where Pep Guardiola's men fell to Chelsea. Having topped a group containing Ligue 1 giants PSG this season, City look primed for another assault on the elusive title. With a rich blend of youth and experience, Guardiola's team are still in the hunt for the continental treble.

Over the years, especially in the last decade, many world-class players have turned up for City, while many of them are still at the club. On that note, here's a look at the five longest-serving Manchester City players at the moment:

#5 Oleksandr Zinchenko - 5 years, 7 months

Oleksandr Zincheko has been at the Etihad for almost six years.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has never been a first-choice player at City since arriving on British shores in the summer of 2016.

The Ukrainian left-back was immediately sent out on loan to PSV Eindhoven for a year, but has struggled for game time on his return. That is evident in his rather modest tally of only 114 games across competitions, where the 25-year-old has scored twice and assisted nine times.

Nevertheless, Zinchenko has had one of the best starts by any player in Premier League history. He finished on the winning side in all 22 games he played in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, with City winning the league on both occasions.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 22 - Oleksandr Zinchenko has been on the winning side in all 22 of his @premierleague games - the best 100% win record in the competition and the best winning start for any player in their Premier League career. Deserved. 22 - Oleksandr Zinchenko has been on the winning side in all 22 of his @premierleague games - the best 100% win record in the competition and the best winning start for any player in their Premier League career. Deserved. https://t.co/8sAT4wTiJc

Currently contracted with the club until the summer of 2024, Zinchenko has appeared 14 times across competitions this season.

#4 Ilkay Gundogan - 5 years, 7 months

Ilkay Gundogan is a key player for Pep Guardiola.

Like Zinchenko, Ilkay Gundogan also arrived at Manchester City in the summer of 2016.

However, unlike the Ukrainian, Gundogan has been a key player in Guardiola's City juggernaut. That is evident in his tally of nearly 250 appearances for the club across competitions. The 31-year-old midfielder has contributed 45 goals and 31 assists during this period.

Gundogan has blossomed into a more attacking player under Guardiola, having experienced an uptick in his goals column.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 15 - Ilkay Gündogan has scored 15 non-penalty goals in 37 Premier League appearances since the start of last season; the most of any midfielder, ahead of Bruno Fernandes in second place (13 in 49 apps). Fox. 15 - Ilkay Gündogan has scored 15 non-penalty goals in 37 Premier League appearances since the start of last season; the most of any midfielder, ahead of Bruno Fernandes in second place (13 in 49 apps). Fox. https://t.co/tHpQOcHOMi

Contracted with City until 2023, Gundogan has contributed six goals across competitions this season.

