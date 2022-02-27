Ranking 5 managers with the best win ratio in Europe's top five leagues in the 21st century 

Throughout the history of European football, clubs have had great managers guide them to the biggest trophies. These people have helped their teams achieve unprecedented levels of success in their time at the helm of the clubs' affairs.

For a manager, winning matches is the most important thing, because racking up these wins is what eventually leads to trophies. Winning keeps them in the job as most clubs are happy to cut them loose if they do not help the club achieve its aims. For this reason, managers with the highest win ratios are regarded as the best in the business.

The win ratio of a manager is dependent on their longevity and the quality of the teams they put forth and their tactics. Without further ado, here is a list of the five managers with the best win ratio in Europe's top five leagues this century.

#5 Jose Mourinho (63%)

Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho is known as "The Special One" for a reason. He has enjoyed a highly successful career and is surely one of the greats in the game. Mourinho has won 365 out of 579 matches in his career, a brilliant 63% of his total matches as a manager.

Mourinho was an assistant at FC Barcelona before he moved back to Portugal and won the UEFA Champions League with FC Porto in 2004. His exploits with FC Porto earned him a move to Chelsea, where he won the Premier League in each of his first two seasons.

He went on to manage Real Madrid and Inter Milan before a second spell at Chelsea. He also managed Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Mourinho is currently in charge of affairs at AS Roma, having been appointed as the club's manager before the 2021/22 season. He is also highly decorated, with a great deal of trophies to his name.

#4 Laurent Blanc (64%)

Chelsea FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League

Former France captain Laurent Blanc makes this list as the manager with the fourth-highest win ratio in the 21st century. The vastly experienced Frenchman has won 146 of 228 matches in Europe's top five leagues, giving him a win ratio of 64%.

Blanc started his managerial career in the French Ligue 1 with Girondins de Bordeaux in 2007. He led the club to the league title before taking the national team job. He returned to club football with Paris Saint-Germain in 2013 and managed to win Ligue 1 three more times, in addition to other triumphs.

Blanc spent his entire managerial career in Europe in his native France before moving to Saudi Arabia to manage Al Rayyan. He was named Ligue 1 Manager of the Year three times and has a stacked trophy cabinet. He is currently without a job after he was fired by Al Rayyan earlier this month.

