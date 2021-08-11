Ranking the 5 most expensive English footballers of all time

The English Premier League is widely considered to be the best football league in the world. Naturally, it draws in the most revenue as well and Premier League clubs often spend the big bucks on players.

Now, the Premier League also happens to have a home-grown rule which demands that each club have a certain number of English players in their respective squads. As a result, good English players are often in high demand and can command significant transfer fees.

Neymar's world-record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for an eye-watering fee of €222 million caused a significant domino effect which saw transfer markets around Europe inflate dramatically. Unsurprisingly, players have cost more thereafter than they originally might have, and that's all the more so for English players.

5 of the most expensive English players in football history

#5 Raheem Sterling - £49 million

Raheem Sterling moved from Liverpool to Manchester City in 2015

Raheem Sterling became the most expensive English player ever back in 2015 when Manchester City paid a reported fee of £49 million to Liverpool for him. In his six seasons at Manchester City since then, Sterling has scored 114 goals in 292 appearances and helped the club win 9 major titles, including 3 Premier League trophies.

With returns and impact like those, the fee of £49 million seems like quite a steal in hindsight. Still just 26 years of age, Sterling still has plenty to offer and is expected to hit his peak in the next few years. However, several recent reports have claimed he has fallen out of favor with City manager Pep Guardiola. That said, it remains to be seen if Sterling's potential best years will come with the defending Premier League champions.

His current market value is estimated to be £81 million, so should City decide to sell him, Sterling will be certain to climb places on this list at the very least.

#4 Ben White - £50 million

Ben White recently moved from Brighton & Hove Albion to Arsenal in the 2021 summer transfer window

An unexpected feature on this list, Ben White is not one of your more prominent names. Well, not yet at least. However, ask Leeds United about his importance and they'll tell you a thing or two. In July 2019, he was loaned out to Championship side Leeds by his parent club, Brighton, for whom he hadn't played a single game yet.

The English centre-back went on to play in every single league game that season as Leeds went on to finish as league champions, thereby being promoted to the Premier League for the 2020/21 season. Ben White returned to Brighton for the 2020/21 season, before Arsenal completed a £50m move for him at the end of July 2021.

Despite his lofty price tag, the 23-year-old has shown tremendous potential and he could be one to watch out for in the years to come.

