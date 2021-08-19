Ranking the 5 most valuable forwards in the Premier League right now - August 2021

The Premier League currently boasts forwards of superior quality, as compared to Europe's other top leagues.

Even though the game of football can be dissected into a lot of components, as a whole, we can often say this — football is all about goals.

Numbers (in terms of goal contributions) play a crucial role in football and the same is widely used as a parameter to adjudge who is the best. Take the prestigious Ballon d'Or or The Best FIFA Men's Player award, for example. We know forwards have always been the favorites to win it.

Nothing can get the crowd to erupt as much as a goal. Consequently, the goal-scorer often ends up as the hero. While pundits and purists consider forwards at the same level as any other playing position, for the masses, consistent goal-scorers are god-like.

The inflated state of the transfer market in recent years has seen many strikers switch clubs for hefty prices. The Premier League has been one of the favorite leagues for these players, and several extremely valuable forwards ply their trade in it.

On that note, let's take a look at the

5 most valuable forwards in the Premier League right now

#5 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - €90.00m

Following Sergio Aguero's departure, Raheem Sterling will be expected to score regularly

Raheem Sterling joined Manchester City in 2015 from Premier League side Liverpool as England's then most expensive transfer. However, the Jamaican-born striker was often considered second fiddle to Manchester City's main man Sergio Aguero.

However, he has shown his flair and importance with consistent performances, and has ended up as one of Manchester City's leading goal-scorers in recent times. The 26-year-old has scored 78 goals in 196 Premier League appearances for Manchester City.

Following Aguero's move to Barcelona, Raheem Sterling will be expected to step up and score more goals, a lot more regularly. Without a doubt, he's certainly capable of responding to the club's requirements.

Happy to improve my VAR overruled goals record today again 💯 damn this thing gonna kill me bro 😂😂😂 #cursed pic.twitter.com/pLSjYkLp5Z — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 23, 2019

It will be essential that Sterling links up with their record-arrival Jack Grealish this season in order for Manchester City to successfully defend their Premier League title.

#4 Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) - €100.00m

Romelu Lukaku has returned to Chelsea after winning the Serie A MVP award last season

In what could be labeled a surprising move, we saw Romelu Lukaku switch to Premier League side Chelsea after winning the Scudetto with Inter Milan last season.

The Londoners have brought Lukaku back for a second stint with them, and also paid a club-record fee to grab the Belgian. While the former Manchester United striker will hope to be more effective this time around, he will also be under a lot of pressure due to the hefty price tag.

Romelu Lukaku's Premier League record



How many goals would he score if he returned this season? 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ln46Tgv6L4 — Goal (@goal) August 4, 2021

However, Lukaku remains one of the most formidable strikers in the world right now. He has returned to the Premier League after two successful seasons in Italy. The second of which helped him bag the Scudetto, the Serie A silver boot and the 2020-21 Serie A MVP of the season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh