Ranking the 5 most valuable goalkeepers in the Premier League right now - August 2021

The Premier League is the most followed league worldwide, and the excitement and intensity brought by Premier League teams are second to none.

The English top-flight football division houses six big teams (the most from across Europe's top five leagues) and thus, it attracts the biggest players from all over.

It is now a regular routine to see the Premier League break several in-bound and out-bound transfer records almost every year. With heavyweight clubs (also in terms of wealth) like Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool present, it has become fairly easy for the Premier League to welcome the top guns from any corner of Europe and the world.

In fact, wealthy teams from other leagues like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, PSG, etc. have their scouts deployed in England to fish for big players or budding prodigies.

We have seen the Premier League being constantly involved in topping the headlines when it comes to transfer records. The Premier League has also successfully set a standard when it comes to price tags of goalkeepers and defenders.

John Stones, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Harry Maguire are a few examples of the same. On the same note, let's get to the topic of the day.

Ranking the 5 most valuable goalkeepers in the Premier League at the moment

#5 Edouard Mendy - Chelsea (€25.00m)

Edouard Mendy won the Champions League in his debut season with Chelsea

Not everyone can be as fortunate as Edouard Mendy to win the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy in their debut season.

Mendy left Rennes in 2020 to join the Blues. Little did he know what was waiting for him. Edouard Mendy ended the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League campaign as the winner and the joint record holder for most clean sheets (9) kept.

A record debut Champions League season for Edouard Mendy 🧤 pic.twitter.com/5rxY3U4aRo — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 30, 2021

Despite Mendy facing heavy competition from the club's record signing, Kepa Arrizabalaga, his arrival relegated the latter to the bench.

#4 Jordan Pickford - Everton (€25.00m)

Jordan Pickford holds the record for the most consecutive scoreless minutes for England

To be England's first-choice keeper is no ordinary feat. Despite having big names lined-up to don the gloves for the national side, Jordan Pickford came out on top.

The UEFA Euro 2020 runner-up had a stellar campaign in England's shirt.

Pickford became the first goalkeeper in history to maintain clean sheets in the first five games of a European Championship. The Everton number one also set the record for the most consecutive minutes without conceding a goal (721) posted by an English goalkeeper.

721 - Jordan Pickford has set a new record for an England goalkeeper for most minutes without conceding, overtaking Gordon Banks' 720 minutes set between May/July 1966. Unbreakable. #ENGDEN #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/Thlx5Um8oc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2021

However, at club level, Pickford ended up receiving some harsh criticism. Despite being error-prone, his coach Carlo Ancelotti maintained his confidence in him.

