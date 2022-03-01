Ranking the 5 oldest goalscorers for PSG

PSG have always been well-known in French football, even before their takeover by the Qatari Sports Investment company. The club have been home to some of the biggest names in world football, including the likes of Ronaldinho, Jay-Jay Okocha, Mikel Arteta, and Mauricio Pochettino.

PSG were greatly improved by the influx of Qatari investment

Although they had some of the biggest names in their ranks, PSG were not among the most successful French clubs. This changed when the takeover happened in 2011.

The club has since been able to bring in the best goalscorers in the world regardless of their ages. They signed the teenage Kylian Mbappe and older players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Lionel Messi.

Without further ado, here is a list of the 5 oldest PSG goalscorers ever.

#5 Dominique Baratelli (35 years, 8 months and 26 days)

French goalkeeper Dominique Baratelli scored a goal in his time in Paris

Goalkeeper Dominique Baratelli signed for PSG from OGC Nice in 1978 after establishing himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in France. The goalkeeper managed to win two trophies as a PSG player, the Coupe de France in 1982 and 1983. He also showed a different skill from the one he was assigned primarily with his goalscoring ability.

Baratelli scored his only goal for the club in the 1982-83 season as he played a key role in their triumphant Coupe de France run. He made 593 appearances in Ligue 1 in his career and held the record for most appearances for a long time after his retirement in 1985.

Baratelli became a youth football coach after his retirement from professional football. He currently works with young players in the city of Cagnes-sur-mer in Southern France.

#4 Sergio Ramos (35 years, 9 months and 24 days)

Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring his first goal

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos joined PSG from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 after what seemed like a lifetime at his former club. The experienced defender missed a huge chunk of the season through injury before making his debut on 28 November 2021.

Ramos has made five appearances this season as he is still struggling with injuries. He has scored only one goal for the club, a close range finish against Stade de Reims in a 4-0 win on 23 January 2022. The defender was known for his outrageous goalscoring ability during his time in Madrid.

PSGhub @PSGhub Sergio Ramos is unlikely to be available for the second leg vs. Real Madrid. @le_Parisien Sergio Ramos is unlikely to be available for the second leg vs. Real Madrid. @le_Parisien 🇪🇸🔴

Ramos is being linked with a move away from Parc des Princes after his career at the club has failed to take off due to injuries. The Spaniard has fallen out of the reckoning in the Spanish national team as well.

#3 Safet Susic (35 years, 11 months and 3 days)

Safet Susic was voted as the best player in the history of PSG

Attacking midfield sensation Safet Susic was undoubtedly one of the best players to grace the French Ligue 1 in the 20th century. The Bosnian joined PSG from Yugoslavian club Sarajevo in 1982 and went on to establish himself as a club legend.

Susic was at PSG until 1991 and made the third highest number of appearances for the club ever. He is also the foreigner with most appearances for the club in its history.

Susic scored 85 goals and provided 103 assists in 344 official matches for the club. He held the record for most assists in the history of the club until it was broken by Angel Di Maria in 2021. Susic scored his last goal for the club in a 1-0 win over Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1 in the 1990-91 season.

Susic won one league title and one Coupe de France in his time at PSG. He was voted as the club's best player ever in 2010 by France Football, and was inducted into the club's Hall of Fame in 2017.

#2 Dani Alves (35 years, 11 months and 21 days)

Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League

Brazilian right-back Dani Alves joined PSG from Italian giants Juventus on a free transfer in 2017. Alves is widely regarded as the greatest right-back of all time, and he had an excellent time in Ligue 1.

Alves featured 73 times in two seasons at the Parc des Princes and scored eight goals. His last goal for the club came on 27 April 2019 in the Coupe de France final defeat against Stade Rennais. The Brazilian scored as the game ended 2-2 after regulation time and also in the penalty shootout.

Ameya Jirage @AmeyaJirage After brief stints at Italy and France with Juventus and PSG, Dani Alves decided that it was time to return back to home and decided to join Brazilian team Sao Paulo FC & helped them win the Brazilian S Championship, which they last won almost two decades ago After brief stints at Italy and France with Juventus and PSG, Dani Alves decided that it was time to return back to home and decided to join Brazilian team Sao Paulo FC & helped them win the Brazilian S Championship, which they last won almost two decades ago https://t.co/9xqCc7e8ti

Alves moved back to Sao Paulo in the Brazilian Serie A after two seasons at Parc des Princes. He currently plays for FC Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga.

#1 Claude Makelele (36 years, 9 months and 28 days)

Claude Makelele was one of the best players ever to play in his position

Claude Makelele joined PSG after his contract at Chelsea expired in 2008. The Frenchman had enjoyed a successful career abroad with Real Madrid and Chelsea, even seeing a position named after him unofficially.

Makelele made 118 appearances for the club until his retirement in 2011, scoring only one goal for the side. The midfielder scored his only goal for the club on 16 December 2009 in a 1-1 draw against Racing Lens in Ligue 1.

Since his retirement, Makelele has taken up a number of roles in management. He was manager of French Ligue 1 side SC Bastia. He is currently employed by Chelsea as a technical mentor.

