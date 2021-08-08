Ranking the 5 oldest players in Premier League history

The Premier League has witnessed a lot of incredible footballers over the years. These are players who set the division on fire with eye-catching displays and achievements at the peak of their careers. Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry and Frank Lampard are good examples.

Most footballers reach their peak between the ages of 22 and 29. When they cross 30, they start declining as a result of aging. However, there are a few players who defied nature during their time in the Premier League and proved that age is just a number.

At a time when most of their peers were already packing their bags, these players were busy proving to the world that they still had fuel left in their tanks. Without further ado, let's quickly take a look at the five oldest footballers who took part in an official game in the English top-flight throughout history.

#5 Mark Schwarzer (42 years and 159 days old)

Schwarzer made a whopping 514 appearances during his time in the Premier League

Many current Premier League fans will be familiar with Mark Schwarzer as he could be seen playing in the division just a few years ago. The former Australian goalkeeper made several appearances in the English top-flight, representing clubs like Middlesbrough, Fulham and Chelsea, but the game that placed him on this list came for Leicester City in 2015.

At the age of 42 years, five months and eight days, the guardian featured between the sticks for the Foxes in a goalless draw against Hull City. With that appearance, he leaped beyond several names to occupy the fifth spot on the list of oldest players in Premier League history.

#4 Brad Friedel (42 years and 176 days old)

One of the oldest footballers to participate in a Premier League match

Although he began his career with Liverpool, Brad Friedel is best known for his time with Blackburn Rovers, where he made a whopping 290 appearances in the Premier League. He then moved to Aston Villa before joining Tottenham Hotspur.

He made his record appearance for Spurs in 2013 at 42 years and five months old. Fridel called time on his playing career on July 1, 2015 and eventually made the switch to management. He was appointed as the manager of the New England Revolution but got sacked on May 9, 2015 amid a run of poor results. He is currently without a job.

