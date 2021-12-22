Ranking the 5 most overrated footballers of all time

Over the years, fans have seen several top talents grace the football pitch. While some players have gone on to enjoy great success, others have failed to live up to expectations.

In this article, we look at players who came to the stage with high promise and potential but ultimately didn't end up achieving the level they once seemed destined to reach.

Let's take a look at the five most overrated footballers of all time.

#5. Jack Wilshere

Jack Wilshere is a free agent at 29 years of age.

Jack Wilshere has often been described as the poster boy of untapped potential.

Wilshere burst onto the scene with Arsenal at the tender age of 16. The young Englishman was known for his incredible technique and seemed to possess a vision beyond his years. Wilshere was often tipped as the 'next big thing' and looked destined to become Arsenal's captain.

He spent 10 years at Arsenal and also won a couple of trophies with the club. However, Wilshere's career was completely marred by a ridiculous injury record. Wilshere never went on to hit the levels he was meant to, resulting in an almost instant end to his career.

Wilshere represented West Ham and Bournemouth after leaving Arsenal and is currently a free agent. It is shocking to think that a player who once dominated a midfield battle against the likes of Xavi and Iniesta is now a free agent.

#4. Mario Balotelli

Mario Balotelli never really lived up to his talent.

Mario Balotelli is a player whose career has been shrouded in controversy.

The Italian has had a long career across England, Italy and France. At one point, Balotelli looked set to become one of the world's best strikers. It did not, however, pan out that way as Balotelli is seen as more of a troublemaker these days.

The 31-year-old has represented Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League, but failed to accomplish much in England. He is remembered fondly by City fans for his assist to Sergio Aguero which delivered them the Premier League title, but not much else.

Balotelli's career has been filled with controversy off the field. Branded a 'rotten apple' by his past employers, he has built a reputation for being a difficult player to manage. There is no doubt that he is talented, but always seems to be in the bad eye of the media.

His career has seen a significant decline over the past few years. Since leaving Liverpool in 2016, Balotelli has gone on to play for five clubs. His longest tenure was at Nice in France, where he spent three years.

