Ranking the 5 players with most hat-tricks in football history

Scoring a goal is without doubt the biggest thing that happens on a football pitch. It is a moment that sends fans wild with excitement, jubilation, cheers and a feeling of fulfillment. Yet, goals do not come by easily.

There are countless number of tackles, passes, runs and crosses that take place before a team eventually puts the ball into the back of the net. That is why goalscorers have become more appreciated in the sport as they often decide the fate of games.

While bagging a goal remains a huge task, there are a few players who have mastered the act. Every time these individuals step on to the pitch, it is just a question of how many they will score. For some of these players, the target isn't just to find the back of the net. Their determination is to do so three times or more during a match.

Players who have scored hat-tricks against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City:



—Lionel Messi

—Jamie Vardy

That has led to a battle between these elite finishers to dominate the list for the most hat-tricks in football history. On that note, we present to you five players who have scored three goals or more during a football match, the highest number of times in history.

#5 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Mario Gomez, Sergio Aguero - 18

Sergio Aguero

The fifth spot on the list is occupied by three of the deadliest strikers to ply their trade in Europe - Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Mario Gomez and Sergio Aguero. The trio all bagged 18 hat-tricks each in their respective careers.

Huntelaar has played for the likes of Real Madrid, PSV, AC Milan and Ajax, among others. He was last seen in the Schalke 04 jersey but has become a free agent this summer with uncertainty over his future as he's already 37 years old.

Mario Gomez, on the other hand, scored his 18 hat-tricks across spells with Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg, Fiorentina, Stuttgart and others. He announced his retirement recently with a record of 319 goals and 72 assists to his name at club level.

Sergio Aguero is the only player still going strong among the trio. The Argentine opened a new chapter in his career when he left Manchester City to join Barcelona this summer. He will get the opportunity to add more hat-tricks to his record and improve his standing when the upcoming campaign kicks off.

#4 Robert Lewandowski - 24

Robert Lewandowski

There's no debating who the most lethal finisher in the football world is right now. Robert Lewandowski has won the European Golden Shoe for two straight years now and it doesn't look like he'll be slowing down anytime soon.

The attacker has a record of 24 hat-tricks to his name in a career that has seen him represent the likes of Lech Poznan, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. Given his incredible level of performance right now, he will certainly add a few more before calling time on his career.

