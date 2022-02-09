Ranking 5 players who could help Chelsea win 2022 FIFA Club World Cup

The FIFA Club World Cup is around the corner, with Chelsea having the opportunity to lift the prestigious trophy in the United Arab Emirates.

The Blues won the Champions League last season, beating Manchester City in the final. They subsequently won the UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal in August thereby earning their ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea could win their maiden FIFA Club World Cup trophy this year

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



#ClubWorldCup Our first game against a side from Saudi Arabia comes next! Our first game against a side from Saudi Arabia comes next! 🔵#ClubWorldCup https://t.co/BRcBsg2tct

Chelsea were arguably one of the best teams in world football in 2021. But they shall have to fight for that accolade against champions across the globe. They are set to face reigning Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal in the semi-final on Wednesday.

If they do get past them, as most expect them to, they will face Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A Palmeiras in the final. Lifting the FIFA Club World Cup would be a first for them after failing to do so in 2012 against another Brazilian club, Corinithians. But they will need their best players to step up to do so.

On that note, let us take a look at five players who could help Chelsea win the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup.

#5 Antonio Rudiger

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg

Antonio Rudiger had a stellar season in the second half of the 2020-21 season and has done exceedingly well again this term. Manager Thomas Tuchel has been a big fan of him and the centre-back has done justice to his selection game-after-game this season.

The German international is fast, strong and a vital asset in set-pieces. His distribution with the ball is also highly impressive as he has helped set up several goals through his long-range passing.

With Tuchel chopping and changing his centre-backs, Rudiger has remained a regular in the lineup. Hence, he is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming FIFA tournament.

Despite primarily being a defender, the 28-year-old ace has three goals and four assists to his name this season.

The Blues won the Champions League and the Super Cup on the back of stellar defensive performances and Rudiger is expected to deliver the same now.

#4 Mason Mount

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Mason Mount has yet again been the main man for the West London club this season. The Chelsea academy graduate has bagged seven goals and eight assists in 32 appearances in all competitions this season.

CFCDaily @CFCDaily Reminder that Mason Mount has the most key passes in a Champions League Final & end up on the winning side since the 2016 UCL Final. Reminder that Mason Mount has the most key passes in a Champions League Final & end up on the winning side since the 2016 UCL Final. https://t.co/lrxQsws4RC

The Englishman had a slow start to the current campaign but picked up pace following injuries to some key players. Over the last few weeks, he has been the primary goal-scorer for the club and his versatility is proving to be a blessing. Tuchel has used him in various positions and Mount has continued to deliver, thanks to his work-rate, tenacity and technical abilities.

Few work harder than Mount on the pitch and he will hope to help his boyhood club win their first FIFA Club World Cup trophy.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh