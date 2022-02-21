Ranking 5 players with most passes in Premier League history

The Premier League is home to some of the best technicians in the modern game. While dazzling solo runs are undoubtedly crowd-pleasers, well-constructed goals with intricate passing involved are also a joy to watch.

Several English top-flight managers have resorted to a possession-based style of play, which has often yielded dividends. Every player in the squad is required to have the necessary skills to find a way out of trouble with intelligent movement and quick passes.

Whether a defender, midfielder, or a forward, passing has become a vital component of a modern footballer’s repertoire. The Premier League has been around for almost three decades and has seen several world-class passers.

From Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard in 2000s to Kevin de Bruyne and Trent Alexander-Arnold among the current generation, the passing quality has always been high. on the On that note, let’s take a look at the five players with the most passes in PL history.

#5 David Silva - 18,801 passes

Manchester City great David Silva was one of the finest midfielders the English league had seen. The Spaniard signed for City from Valencia in July 2010 for a fee of £30 million. He adapted to the English top-flight remarkably well and fit right into City’s midfield.

Silva’s outstanding technical ability combined with his pinpoint passing made him a threat during every attack. The Spaniard made 18,801 passes in the league. In his second season with City, Silva was at the top of the league’s assists table with 15 assists. He was also named City’s Player’s Player of the Season.

Silva won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and five League Cups with City in the 10 years he spent at the club. The midfield maestro bid a heartfelt goodbye to City at the end of the 2019-20 season, marking the end of an illustrious career. The 36-year-old currently plays for Real Sociedad.

#4 Michael Carrick - 18,978 passes

Michael Carrick signed for Manchester United at the start of the 2006-07 season after brief stints at West Ham, Swindon Town, Birmingham, and Tottenham Hotspur. The Englishman soon became a reliable midfielder for manager Sir Alex Ferguson and was also entrusted with the Captain’s armband.

With his immaculate range of passing and adept reading of the game, Carrick managed to control United’s midfield effectively. The Englishman played for close to two decades in the Premier League and made 18,978 passes. Carrick won five Premier League titles, one Champions League, one Europa League, one FA Cup and three League Cups with United.

Carrick was one of Manchester United’s most faithful servants and called time on his footballing career at the end of the 2017-18 season. After retiring, Carrick was part of the coaching staff before announcing his departure in December 2021.

