Ranking the 5 players to score against most teams in the Premier League

The Premier League is arguably the most competitive league in the world. Many players find it difficult to score against certain teams while it is a walk in the park for others. Let's take a look at the players who have scored against multiple teams in the Premier League.

#5 Jermaine Defoe (35 Premier League teams)

Jermaine Defoe currently ranks ninth in the EPL all-time list of goalscorers with 162 goals in 496 appearances. He scored 91 goals in 276 appearances for Tottenham, which is his best record against any of the other clubs he has represented during his career.

The Englishman is also ranked sixth on the all-time list of Tottenham Hotspurs goalscorers. He is among the few on the list of players to score five goals in a single match.

Defoe's highest number of goals scored against a particular club is Wigan Athletic, where he has 10 followed by Manchester City, Aston Villa and Newcastle, against whom he has managed eight goals each.

Defoe is currently on a short-term contract with Sunderland FC which will end at the end of this season

#4 Wayne Rooney (35 Premier League teams)

The world will never forget Wayne Rooney, the kid from Everton who joined Manchester United and transformed into a legend. He is the only player in the EPL to score 200+ goals and provide 100+ assists. Rooney sits second in the EPL all-time list of goalscorers with 208 goals in 491 appearances.

Rooney scored 183 goals for United and 25 goals for Everton. His 103 assists garnered ranks him third in the all-time list of EPL playmakers.

Rooney scored 183 goals for United and 25 goals for Everton. His 103 assists garnered ranks him third in the all-time list of EPL playmakers. He has won five EPL titles, a FIFA Club World Cup, Champions League and Europa League trophy. Rooney's highest goal tally against a particular club was Newcastle United, netting 14 times followed by Aston Villa with 13 goals.

Rooney is the current manager of Derby County.

#3 Alan Shearer (37 Premier League teams)

The greatest of all time in regards to the Premier League, Alan Shearer is number three on this list. However, he sits comfortably at the top of the EPL all-time goal scorer list with a total of 260 goals.

Shearer represented two clubs throughout his stay in the EPL, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United. He has scored the most number of times against Leeds United (20) followed by Everton (16).

Shearer served as interim manager for Newcastle United but was not given the full-time job after a poor run of games. He is among the inaugural class of the EPL Hall of Fame.

#2 Andy Cole (38 Premier League teams)

Andy Cole ranks third in the EPL all-time list of goalscorers with 187 goals, with the majority coming for the Old Trafford unit for whom he scored 93 times. He is also among the few players to play for both Manchester City and Manchester United.

Cole is the first player to have the highest number of goals and assists in a single EPL campaign (1993-1994). He was also a part of the iconic treble-winning squad of 1998-1999. He earned five EPL titles alongside a Champions League trophy with United while he was the recipient of the EPL Golden Boot during his time with Newcastle United.

Cole's highest tally of goals came against Liverpool, Southampton, West Ham United and his former club Newcastle United at 11 goals apiece. He has also scored 10 times against both Ipswich Town and Coventry City.

#1 Frank Lampard (39 Premier League teams)

Frank Lampard, who is currently the manager of Everton was regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in the history of the EPL. To back things up, Lampard sits fifth in the EPL all-time list of goalscorers with 177 goals. He is also fourth on the all-time playmaker's list with 102 assists.

Lampard won three EPL titles, a Champions League and Europa League trophy with Chelsea. He scored 13 goals against Aston Villa followed by Bolton Wanderers with 12 goals.

Lampard served as Chelsea manager for two years but was unable to win a trophy for his side. He also managed Derby County in 2018 which was his first managerial assignment.

The former Chelsea stat is part of the inaugural class of the Premier League Hall of Fame.

