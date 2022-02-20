Ranking 5 players with most successful presses in Premier League this season (2021-22)

The English Premier League is known for producing high-octane football week in and week out. The action is relentless throughout the 90 minutes and rarely disappoints. The pace and intensity of the English top-flight has seen many established players struggle after moving from foreign leagues.

Some teams love to press relentlessly in the Premier League

The most successful teams in the Premier League are the ones that can sustain pressure and when the opportunity comes, press with even higher intensity. Many teams like to play out from the back, but when you have an opposition that presses high and comes right on to catch you, the resilience is truly tested.

Some players in the English top-flight have used their great reserves of stamina to help their team in successful pressure situations. They might not have impressive numbers otherwise, but their contribution to the goal stands out in this manner.

Here are the rankings of the five players with the most successful presses in the Premier League this season.

#5 Jack Grealish

Manchester City v Fulham: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Manchester City broke the bank for Jack Grealish in the summer last year and signed him for a Premier League transfer record of €117.5 million.

He was the center of attraction when he played for Aston Villa and everything flowed through him. Grealish carried the ball, used to string clever passes and progress play, create chances, provide assists and even score goals.

But at the Etihad, he joined a star-studded team where the competition is high and every player is world-class. As a result, the 26-year-old has not had the impact many expected. At least in terms of numbers, he hasn't.

Amos Murphy @AmosMurphy_ The first 40 seconds or so of this clip perfectly highlight what Jack Grealish can bring, away from goals/assists.



Constantly offering a pass between the lines.



The first 40 seconds or so of this clip perfectly highlight what Jack Grealish can bring, away from goals/assists. Constantly offering a pass between the lines. https://t.co/ScSRYkhO53

Despite playing on his preferred left wing, Grealish has only struck two goals and has provided two assists in 17 Premier League appearances this season. Given the price tag the former Aston Villa man has been signed for, this is quite disappointing.

However, the versatile forward is helping his team in one other department. Grealsih is Manchester City's most successful player when it comes to pressing the opposition in the English top-flight. His pressures have been successful 73 times and with a success rate of 38.6 per cent.

This is exactly why Pep Guardiola keeps giving him regular opportunities. He sees the impact the winger makes when he's on the pitch and how the team benefits from it. Now it's up to Grealish to start stacking numbers and shushing his doubters and critics.

#4 Alexis Mac Allister

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton - PL

It has taken some time for Alexis Mac Allister to find his feet in the Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion. He was signed by the English club in January 2019 from Argentinos Juniors. He spent the rest of the season on loan before joining Brighton in June.

Another loan move to Boca Juniors followed, before the attacking midfielder became a part of the squad in January 2020. He was a bit-part player last season but has become a prominent member of Graham Potter's squad this campaign.

The Argentine has shown an impressive work rate and is among the best pressers in the Premier League. Out of his 270 press attempts, Mac Allister has been successful on 105 occasions.

The 23-year old has repaid his manager's faith and has found the back of the net four times in the League along with two assists.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava