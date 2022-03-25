Ranking the 6 Portuguese players with most assists in all competitions (2021-22)

The onus is on Portugal to take charge of their destiny as they contest in the play-offs of the World Cup qualifiers. If they wish to represent their country at Qatar later in the year, this is their last resort. They begin by playing against Turkey, who will not be an easy opposition to beat.

Fernando Santos will have all the star players at his disposal in the squad. Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the line and make sure he gives his blood and sweat in order to be able to play at his last World Cup tournament. Keep an eye out for Diogo Jota as well who has been extremely important for Liverpool this season and could chip in with vital goals.

However, these individuals will need to be fed chances regularly throughout the game for them to lead their team to victory. While there aren't too many stand-out playmakers in that Portugal squad, there are enough players who can prove decisive in the final-third with the final pass.

There are many stars in that Portugal squad who have been regular assist providers at club level and would hope to produce similar performances for their country. Here are the six Portuguese players with the most assists in all competitions this season.

#5 João Félix and Rafael Leão - 6 assists each

Felix of Atletico de Madrid

Atletico Madrid started the season as defending champions of La Liga but were way underwhelming till the halfway mark. They ended 2021 on a sad note, losing all four of their games in the Spanish top-flight in December. But since the turn of the year they have been able to recover well and Joao Felix's form is partially responsible for the same.

Felix has contributed four goals and four assists in all competitions in 2022,, taking his tally to eight goals and six assists for the season. He was also in inspired form against Manchester United in the Champions League recently. The striker's link-up play has been impressive and his ability to drop back and allow others to join the build-up has been useful for Diego Simeone.

AC Milan winger Rafael Leao is having his most prolific season with the Italian outfit and has matched Felix with six assists this season. Leao has made 33 appearances so far this season and has 11 goals to his name as well. The Rossoneri are top of the Serie A table, with Napoli and Inter Milan following closely in second and third place respectively.

Leao's performances this season have seen many clubs across Europe enquire about his services, including Atletico Madrid and Newcastle United. His market value has jumped to 50 million and AC Milan are trying to extend the Portuguese's contract.

#4 Chiquinho - 7 assists

Chiquinho v Watford in the Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers signed 22-year old winger Chiquinho from Portuguese League side Estoril Praia in January for €3.5 million. Bruno Lage believes he is a player for the present and the future, and the early signs have been encouraging. His main asset is his pace, which makes him a handful for defenders when he runs at them and past the backline.

There is a directness to his game which brings an urgency to the team's attacking game. Chiquinho has seen very limited action in the first team at Wolves, having made five appearances in all competitions amounting to 63 minutes of football.

Despite that, he has already got his first assist for his new club in the 4-0 victory in the Premier League against Watford. The rest of his six assists this season came before January while he was playing for Estoril Praia in Portugal. The 22-year old has earned comparisons with Wolves player Adama Traore, who is currently on loan at Barcelona.

#3 Andre Silva - 8 assists

Real Sociedad v RB Leipzig: Knockout Round Play-Offs Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

Andre Silva had a slow start to life at his new club RB Leipzig this season, but got into the groove as the season progressed. The player signed for the Red Bull club on the back of an extremely successful and his best season in senior football at Eintracht Frankfurt in 2020-21. Silva was on fire and scored 29 goals in all competitions.

Although his goalscoring has not been of the same class this season, he has done enough to match his assist tally. The 26-year old has managed 8 assists across all competitions so far, compared to the previous campaign's 10. He will hope to eclipse that mark with the remaining games of the season and also add to his 15 goals.

Borussia Dortmund are also weighing their chances of replacing Erling Haaland, who is bound to leave this season, with Silva. Only time will tell if that move will materialize. The Portuguese centre-forward thrives in a two-striker setup and Fernando Santos could try pairing him with Ronaldo in the play-offs for a change.

#2 João Cancelo - 8 assists

Manchester City v Fulham: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Despite playing out of his natural position under Pep Guardiola, Joao Cancelo has thoroughly impressed every time he has taken to the field. The right-back, who is utilized in the left-back position, rarely seems to keep a foot wrong. He has consistently provided quality support when Manchester City go forward and has eight assists to show for it.

Cancelo has played the most minutes for Manchester City this season and has been consistent throughout. He has the ability to advance forward and take up the role of an auxiliary midfielder, from where he can play a lot of balls into the final-third. When Portugal play in the play-offs, the 27-year old will give them a huge advantage on the flanks and keep possession and dictate play.

#1 Bruno Fernandes - 14 assists

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

The larger opinion is that Bruno Fernandes is not having a great season at Manchester United and has been out of form. He has cut a frustrating figure on multiple occasions this campaign when the team has been losing, failing to make a significant impact.

Yet, none of his Portuguese compatriots have come close to his tally of 14 assists this season. Ralf Rangnick has not been able to extract the best out of him and that has also contributed to Man United's struggles. To some extent, Fernandes has been a victim of his own high standards.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and young Anthony Elanga have misfired on various occasions. Some clinical finishing on their part could have added to the Portuguese attacking midfielder's assist tally. Fernando Santos will hope that Fernandes finds form moving into the play-offs and can help them book a berth at the World Cup.

