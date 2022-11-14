Ranking the 5 possible destinations for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in January 

On November 13, mere hours after Manchester United secured a 2-1 win against Fulham, a snippet of Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview caught the internet by storm.

The Portuguese superstar recently had a heart-to-heart with his friend Piers Morgan, revealing what his problems were at Manchester United. The entire 90-min interview will be released in two parts over the next couple of weeks, but the teaser that dropped on Sunday was no less controversial.

As per The Sun’s transcript, Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he did not have respect for current Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag. He claimed that the Dutchman had not been respectful towards him, adding that he wanted him out. Cristiano Ronaldo also claimed that the club had become stagnant since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, both on the pitch and in terms of training facilities.

Piers Morgan Uncensored @PiersUncensored



EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview.



90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.



@cristiano | @TalkTV | #PMU "I feel betrayed."EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview.90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.@cristiano | @piersmorgan "I feel betrayed."EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview.90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on [email protected] | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU https://t.co/nqp4mcXHB0

If the snippet is anything to go by, the full interview should have plenty of controversial comments from the Manchester United superstar. This means that it is unlikely that he will return to Old Trafford after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break and continue as if nothing happened.

A January move seems to be on the cards for the five-time Ballon d’Or-winning superstar, and today, we will check out his possible destinations. Now, without further ado, let’s get to it!

#5 Los Angeles FC / Inter Miami / LA Galaxy (MLS)

Los Angeles Football Club Introduce Giorgio Chiellini

The United State’s top footballing division, Major League Soccer (MLS) is slowly becoming a force to be reckoned with, with many prominent players moving to the States. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, former Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale joined Los Angeles FC and recently helped them to the MLS Cup.

Adding a player of Cristiano Ronaldo’s stature would do MLS a world of good in terms of viewership. According to The Sun (via Marca), Los Angeles FC, Inter Miami, and LA Galaxy are all eyeing a move for Ronaldo. A jaw-dropping contract, alongside the prospect of playing in a less physically demanding league, could entice Ronaldo to consider their approach.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



"I thought I would see new technology, infrastructure. I saw things I saw when I was 20!". Cristiano Ronaldo on Man Utd: "Nothing changed since I left. The pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym, even some technology. Even the chefs who I appreciate, lovely people"."I thought I would see new technology, infrastructure. I saw things I saw when I was 20!". Cristiano Ronaldo on Man Utd: "Nothing changed since I left. The pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym, even some technology. Even the chefs who I appreciate, lovely people". 🔴 #MUFC"I thought I would see new technology, infrastructure. I saw things I saw when I was 20!". https://t.co/2Xo0g7S3la

It was earlier reported that a move could only materialize in the summer, as United did not want to sell Cristiano Ronaldo in January. However, in light of the recent interview, it would not be surprising if they expedited his departure.

#4 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with a move with German giants Borussia Dortmund in the summer. German outlet Sport Bild (via Bulinews) claimed that the Portugal international wanted to join Dortmund for a few reasons.

The first and foremost was Champions League football, which, apart from being important for sporting reasons, also impacted his sponsorships. The second was the prospect of making it big in Germany. Having already conquered England, Spain, and Italy, enjoying silverware in Germany enticed Ronaldo. Finally, Ronaldo was also excited about the prospect of playing in front of a packed Signal Iduna Park.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🟡 #BVB Borussia Dortmund CEO Watzke: “I love Cristiano Ronaldo - it's certainly a charming idea to see Cristiano play at Signal Iduna Park. But there is no contact at all between the parties involved”, he told @Sky_Jesco Borussia Dortmund CEO Watzke: “I love Cristiano Ronaldo - it's certainly a charming idea to see Cristiano play at Signal Iduna Park. But there is no contact at all between the parties involved”, he told @Sky_Jesco. 🚨🟡 #BVB

The move ultimately did not materialize, with Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke confirming that although the prospect was thrilling, there was no talk between his club and Manchester United (via FootballDaily). A move in January, especially if United decide to sever Ronaldo’s contract (making him a free agent), would not be out of the realm of possibility.

#3 Napoli

Atalanta BC v SSC Napoli - Serie A

In their October report, The Sun (via the Daily Mail) claimed that Serie A leaders Napoli were interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo in the January transfer window. It was reported that the Italians valued Ronaldo’s qualities and believed that he would be able to help them to Serie A glory and take them deep into the Champions League.

Ronaldo’s wages were seen as the greatest hurdle at the time, but the superstar forward was reportedly prepared to take a wage cut to facilitate a move. Later that same month, however, Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli shot down the rumors, claiming that his club were not interested in signing anyone in January (via talkSPORT).

Twilight @the_marcoli_boy Ronaldo to Napoli is happening! Ronaldo to Napoli is happening! https://t.co/ZOWLAU0hMG

Although Napoli would not be wrong to keep faith in their current squad, adding Ronaldo would do no harm. The former Real Madrid man has an abundance of experience and could propel the Champions League Group A winners to important trophies with his clutch performances. A move in January could be a win-win for both parties.

#2 Sporting Lisbon

Sporting CP v Tottenham Hotspur: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s boyhood club Sporting Lisbon dreams of the superstar’s return. In an interview in October (via ESPN), Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim revealed that everyone at Sporting would welcome Ronaldo’s return but admitted that the transfer was not feasible.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim:



"Cristiano Ronaldo has his history, everyone at Sporting likes him and therefore there is not much to say about it. He is the one who will decide his future. Depending on his history, he is the one who decides. " Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim:"Cristiano Ronaldo has his history, everyone at Sporting likes him and therefore there is not much to say about it. He is the one who will decide his future. Depending on his history, he is the one who decides. " https://t.co/TTKC7TKmYe

Additionally, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother Dolores Aveiro also wishes for his 37-year-old son to return to Sporting and possibly play with Cristiano Ronaldo Junior (via The Sun). Given how much Ronaldo values his family, a move to Sporting, even at the expense of his wages and Champions League football, does not seem impossible.

#1 Chelsea

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Premier League giants Chelsea seem like the ideal destination for Cristiano Ronaldo at this point. He would get Champions League football, a team with capable footballers, and an exciting sporting project.

The Portuguese was linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer, but that did not materialize, possibly due to Thomas Tuchel (via Football.London). According to the aforementioned report, Chelsea’s new co-owner Todd Boehly wanted to bring Ronaldo as his marquee signing but Tuchel opted for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang instead. The German’s decision to snub Ronaldo reportedly did not sit well with Boehly, leading to their fallout, and later, Tuchel’s sacking.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK What’s your thoughts on Chelsea being linked to Cristiano Ronaldo? What’s your thoughts on Chelsea being linked to Cristiano Ronaldo? https://t.co/VszkWNLpIv

New coach Graham Potter has struggled in his recent games (3 defeats, 2 draws in last 5 league games) and could do with a leader on the pitch. Signing Ronaldo in January could help the club regain their sharpness in front of goal and mount a challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes