Ranking 5 potential Chelsea buyers based on net worth

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich recently made headlines as he confirmed his intention to sell Chelsea Football Club. The billionaire announced his departure amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has seen Russian businesses being hit by sanctions.

Abramovich has overseen the club winning 19 major trophies since he took over in 2003. Among other accolades, the Blues have won five Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, five FA Cups, and two Europa Leagues during the Russian’s reign. The most recent of the Blues’ trophies was the FIFA Club World Cup which they won in February.

Abramovich departs Chelsea after 19 glorious years

The Russian billionaire bought the Blues for $185 million in 2003 and has been an exemplary owner. Along with money, he has also invested his time and energy in ensuring that the club is run properly and can compete at the highest levels.

After a failed attempt to hand over the club to its Charitable Foundation, Abramovich reluctantly put his Stamford Bridge empire up for sale. Abramovich has hired Raine Group, a banking agency from the United States, to find a buyer for the Blues. The deal is reportedly going to be worth between $4 to $5.2 billion (£3 to £4 billion).

Here are five potential buyers that could take over from Roman Abramovich:

#5 Conor McGregor: $180 million

UFC sensation Conor McGregor sesnationaly revealed his interest in buying Chelsea

MMA sensation Conor McGregor is certainly the most shocking contender on the list. However, he announced that he was interested in making a bid to buy Chelsea. McGregor dropped a sensational tweet saying he wishes to “explore this” possibility.

The Irishman also shared a screenshot of a Whatsapp message that read: “Chelsea for sale, £3bn. Let’s buy it.” Whether this was just a move to bring publicity or a serious interest in buying Chelsea remains unknown.

GOAL @goal Conor McGregor wants to buy Chelsea Conor McGregor wants to buy Chelsea 😅 https://t.co/lPpzq2Z9q7

McGregor sold his whiskey brand, Proper 12 for around $200 million, which is largely the reason for him being in contention. He claims the brand’s value will rise to $900 million in a few years.

McGregor has made his love for Manchester United known and showed interest in buying the Red Devils last year. According to Forbes, the UFC star is worth around $180 million, which is quite less compared to the other bidders. However, with his reach and stature, raising investments is always a possibility.

#4 Muhsin Bayrak: $11 billion

Turkish billionaire Muhsin Bayrak has made an official bid to buy Chelsea (Image courtesy: chelsea-news.co)

Turkish billionaire Muhsin Bayrak has revealed that he has made an offer to buy Chelsea. Bayrak also seems very confident of getting the deal done. He recently announced that this was a significant deal for Turkey, and that he wishes to “fly the Turkish flag in London soon”.

Bayrak is the chairman of AB Grup Holding, which deals with construction, tourism, and cryptocurrency. Media outlets have also reported that his lawyers have been in close contact with Abramovich ever since the sale was announced.

Bayrak's net worth is yet to be verified, but some reports state that the Turk is worth $11 billion. The billionaire also went as far as to claim that the negotiations have come to an end. However, Raine Group, the bank in charge of the sale, stated that Abramovich will not rush the sale and remained tight-lipped regarding Bayrak’s bid.

#3 Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly: $11.25 billion

Hansjorg Wyss (in picture) and Todd Boehly are part of a consortium that has placed a bid for Chelsea

Swiss philanthropist Hansjörg Wyss has paired up with American billionaire Todd Boehly to make a bid to buy Chelsea. Wyss is the founder of Synthes, a manufacturer of bone fracture implants and surgical power tools. The 86-year-old made his billions by selling the company to medical giants Johnson & Johnson in 2012.

Todd Boehly is an American businessman who is the co-founder, chairman and CEO of Eldridge Industries, a holding company. The American also owns 20% of the Major League Baseball giants LA Dodgers. Boehly had offered a $2.9 billion deal for Chelsea in 2019, but the bid was rejected by Abramovich.

Wyss’ net worth was estimated at $5 billion in 2022 according to Forbes. Boehly, on the other hand, is reportedly worth $6.25 billion. They will be part of a consortium that is favored to win the bid. With the situation being dire, it is assumed that Abramovich will not haggle too much.

#2 Sir James Ratcliffe: $15.3 billion

Sir James Ratcliff is the richest man in the United Kingdom (Image courtesy: Forbes)

Chemical engineer turned businessman James Ratcliffe is the founder, chairman, and majority owner of the Ineos Group and is Britain’s richest man. The Ineos Group specializes in the production of synthetic oils and plastics used in the medical field. Ratcliffe was a boyhood United fan but now owns Chelsea’s season ticket.

Ratcliffe already owns two football clubs: FC Lausanne-Sport in Switzerland and France’s OGC Nice. The 69-year-old has also heavily invested in rugby and F1. According to Forbes, Ratcliffe’s net worth is $15.3 billion.

Ratcliffe’s spokesperson recently announced that there is “no substance” to the rumors. Given that Ratcliffe already has two clubs, the deal is unlikely to take place. Nevertheless, there is a chance that things may pan out differently.

#1 Prince Alwaleed bin Talal: $18.7 billion

Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal is also rumored to be in the mix (Image courtesy: newyorktimes)

Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is also reported to be one of the potential buyers for the Blues. Bin Talal is the founder of Kingdom Holding Company, an investment enterprise that covers equity, hotels, and real estate.

The 66-year-old also holds shares in Citigroup and 21st Century Fox, which has led to him making an extraordinary amount of money. Sports media outlet Al Jazira Sports revealed that the Saudi prince has expressed interest in owning a football club in Europe. Abramovich’s Chelsea looks like an ideal proposition.

According to Forbes, Prince Alwaleed’s net worth currently stands at $18.7 billion. While money will prove to be no problem for the billionaire, his inexperience in dealing with sports clubs might play a major role in the deal.

