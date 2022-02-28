Ranking 5 Premier League clubs with most major trophies

Over the last three decades, the Premier League has been a hotbed for world-class footballers.

Due to its competitiveness and prestige, players from across the globe dream of a chance to play in England. The Premier League has multiple top teams, unlike some of the other top five European leagues.

For the longest period of time, Liverpool and Manchester United were easily the two best teams within English football. The Reds were a stronghold domestically and continentally in the 1970s and 1980s. Once their era of dominance came to an end, Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United consistently won trophies in the nineties and the noughties.

Liverpool and Manchester United are the two most triumphant Premier League clubs

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Liverpool have won 5 trophies since Man United last won one Liverpool have won 5 trophies since Man United last won one 😳 https://t.co/6BtGg91doM

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool and Manchester United are at the top when it comes to major trophies won by English clubs. Apart from the two north-west giants, London clubs Arsenal and Chelsea have also won their fair share of silverware.

It must be noted that major trophies include league titles (First Division/Premier League), domestic cups (FA Cup and League Cup), the UEFA Champions League (or European Cup), the Europa League (or UEFA Cup), the European Cup Winners’ Cup and the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

With that out of the way, let’s check out which five clubs have won the most major trophies in English football.

#5 Manchester City - 22

Manchester City have been dominant domestically in recent times.

Manchester City have turned themselves into a major force since their big-money takeover in 2008. The blue half of Manchester has won 13 major accolades in the last 14 years. Overall, the reigning Premier League winners have won 22 major trophies, which ranks them fifth in England.

The last decade has been extremely fruitful for The Cityzens, as they have arguably been the dominant domestic side in the country. The likes of Vincent Kompany, Sergio Aguero and David Silva were a major reason for their success. The Pep Guardiola-coached side have won five league titles over the last decade.

B/R Football @brfootball MANCHESTER CITY WIN THEIR FIFTH PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE MANCHESTER CITY WIN THEIR FIFTH PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/xDXhduQ42d

Overall, Manchester City have won seven league titles, six FA Cups, eight League Cups and one European Cup Winners’ Cup. Much of their success has come recently, and their trophy cabinet looks set to expand in the coming years. They will hope to clinch their maiden Champions League trophy soon.

#4 Chelsea - 25

Chelsea have won four major European trophies over the last 10 years.

Chelsea are another Premier League club who have tasted success primarily in the 21st century. The Blues won just eight major honors before Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003. After nearly two decades of consistent silverware, Chelsea have now won 25 trophies.

Unlike Manchester City, whose dominance has been predominantly domestic, the Blues have also established themselves as a potent side in Europe. They have won two Champions League titles and two Europa League trophies over the last decade.

Although they haven’t found long-term triumph with a single manager, trophies keep finding their way to Stamford Bridge.

Sporting Index @sportingindex 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Last English clubs to win European major trophies:



Champions League - Chelsea

Club World Cup - Chelsea

Europa League - Chelsea

Super Cup - Chelsea



English dominance. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Last English clubs to win European major trophies:Champions League - ChelseaClub World Cup - ChelseaEuropa League - ChelseaSuper Cup - ChelseaEnglish dominance. https://t.co/SEKZk4Cr3C

Overall, the Londoners have won six league titles, eight FA Cups and five League Cups domestically. Their continental honors include two Champions League trophies, two Europa League titles and two European Cup Winners’ Cups.

The current Champions League winners have made it a point to win trophies on a consistent basis.

#3 Arsenal - 31

Arsenal are the kings of the FA Cup, having won it a record 14 times.

Arsenal haven’t won the Premier League since 2004. In many ways, the rise in relevance of rich clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City has hindered their trophy-winning abilities. However, the Gunners still rank above them both when it comes to major trophies.

The North Londoners have won 31 major trophies and are the third most successful club in England. Most of the titles were won during Arsene Wenger's 22-year-long stint in the dugout. The Frenchman revolutionized English football and remains a Gunners and Premier League legend.

B/R Football @brfootball Arsenal winning the FA Cup. Their legacy continues Arsenal winning the FA Cup. Their legacy continues 🏆 https://t.co/2cXEi6lYjX

Major trophies in Arsenal’s trophy cabinet include 13 league titles, 14 FA Cups, two League Cups, one European Cup Winners’ Cup and one Inter-Cities Fairs Cup. The Invincibles have won the highest number of FA Cups but the UEFA Champions League is still missing from their trophy cabinet.

#2 Manchester United - 42

Manchester United have won a record 13 Premier League titles.

Manchester United are the second-most successful club in English football history. At one point, the Red Devils were trailing Liverpool by 11 league titles. However, Sir Alex Ferguson vowed to knock their north-west rivals off their perch and managed to do so with flying colors.

The Scottish legend won 13 Premier League titles, numerous domestic cups and a couple of Champions League trophies. When he retired, the Manchester-based side were ahead of Liverpool in terms of major crowns. Liverpool’s recent form has ensured that they have regained their pedestal.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 13 - Manchester United were crowned Premier League champions for a 13th time in 2012-13 in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge of the club. Glory. #OptaPLSeasons 13 - Manchester United were crowned Premier League champions for a 13th time in 2012-13 in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge of the club. Glory. #OptaPLSeasons https://t.co/ymIIhCqhwX

Manchester United have won 20 league titles, 12 FA Cups and five League Cups within England. In Europe, they have three Champions League titles, one Europa League trophy and one European Cup Winners' Cup.

Despite trailing Liverpool on the continental stage, Manchester United have a stronghold over their arch-rivals when it comes to league titles.

#1 Liverpool - 44

Liverpool have won the most major trophies among English clubs.

Liverpool are the most successful club in the history of English football.

The Reds didn’t had the most memorable of times since the Premier League’s inception. However, they have been splendid since Jurgen Klopp’s appointment in 2015 and have overtaken Manchester United with respect to their overall honors.

The Premier League giants are the most potent English side on the continental level. Be it their dominant teams in the 70s and 80s or the Steven Gerrard-inspired side in 2005, Liverpool have had a love affair with the Champions League.

They have won more Champions League trophies and Europa League titles than any English club.

The Spectator Index @spectatorindex English Clubs by UEFA Champions League titles.



Liverpool: 6

Manchester United: 3

Chelsea: 2

Nottingham Forest: 2

Aston Villa: 1

Arsenal: 0

Manchester City: 0

Tottenham: 0

Leeds: 0 English Clubs by UEFA Champions League titles. Liverpool: 6Manchester United: 3Chelsea: 2Nottingham Forest: 2Aston Villa: 1Arsenal: 0Manchester City: 0Tottenham: 0 Leeds: 0

Overall, Liverpool have won 44 major honors. In addition to the 19 league titles, the Reds have also won seven FA Cups, nine League Cups, six Champions League titles and three Europa League trophies.

After their success against Chelsea last night (February 27), no side has been more victorious than the Merseyside-based outfit in the League Cup.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra