Ranking 5 Premier League clubs with the worst summer transfer window (2021-22)

The Premier League transfer window slammed shut on the 31st of August, so clubs will now have to work with their current squads until at least January.

Teams in Europe's other leagues were not able to spend much because of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, But the Premier League continued to flex its financial muscle, with clubs spending more than £1 billion during the transfer window.

That saw plenty of high-profile players arriving in the Premier League during the summer transfer window. Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, while Chelsea brought in Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez.

While many teams in the Premier League managed to fill the holes in their rosters, not all were able to address their most important needs. These clubs brought in rather questionable players to fill in their deficient positions.

So without any further ado, let's take a look at the five Premier League clubs with the worst summer transfer window this summer

#5 Manchester City

City only managed to bring in Jack Grealish during the transfer window

Manchester City smashed the British transfer record when they signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million early in the transfer window. The former Villa captain has already impressed with a goal and an assist in his first three Premier League games with City.

However, Guardiola’s number one priority was bringing in a top striker and a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine departed the club this summer. With no replacement brought in, the Premier League champions now face the prospect of goals drying up. Pep Guardiola was dead set on bringing Harry Kane to City, only for Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy putting a spanner in the Spaniard's plan.

City looked likely to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo before the Portuguese sealed a return to the red half of Manchester.

Friday morning: Ronaldo leaves Juventus, linked heavily to Manchester City



Friday by lunch: Ronaldo is a Manchester United player pic.twitter.com/clGABFqBNJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 27, 2021

On the departure front, the likes of Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva were reportedly seeking an exit from City this summer. But the club didn't sanction sales for any of them.

City are now entering the season without an out-and-out goalscorer. It seems clear Guardiola does not trust Gabriel Jesus as a No 9. They have also failed to offload players who wanted to leave. So this could be a transfer window the Premier League champions could eventually regret.

#4 Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate was the only major signing at Liverpool this summer

Many Liverpool fans have been left fuming with the lack of signings made during the transfer window this summer.

On the one hand, the Reds managed to acquire one of the most promising centre-backs in Europe. They brought in Ibrahima Konate from Leipzig, meaning last season's defensive meltdown is unlikely.

But other new signings have been thin on the ground, with Liverpool instead focusing on tying down their first-team stars to new deals. Jordan Henderson, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have all penned fresh contracts with the club.

However, Liverpool are looking particularly light in the attacking third, given that both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be absent during the Africa Cup of Nations. The former Premier League champions also did not prioritise cover for Alexander-Arnold in defence.

Liverpool also struggled to shift their fringe players during the transfer window, with Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and Nathaniel Phillips still in the club’s books.

A quiet transfer window for Liverpool. The fans are getting restless...#LFC#deadlineday pic.twitter.com/52PG9MJV6O — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 30, 2021

With Liverpool failing to strengthen their squad, there's a sense that a lack of depth could adversely impact them during the business end of the league season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav