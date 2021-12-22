Ranking the 5 Premier League players with the most assists in a calendar year in the 21st century

Football is a game that revolves around scoring goals. Due to this, players with the ability and vision to create chances are highly valued. Strikers who have the instinct to finish these chances are arguably valued higher than players in other positions.

However, to avoid play becoming one dimensional, teams and coaches have placed great importance on the quality of the 'final ball'—the pass made to the goalscorer. Players like Xavi Hernandez excelled at playing this kind of pass. One of his most important assists was for Fernando Torres in the UEFA Euro Final in 2008.

In the modern game, assist counts have now become an integral part of analysis and debate while discussing football games. The number of assists made by a player is increasingly being used as a parameter to determine their overall impact on the pitch.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five players who have recorded the highest assist totals in the Premier League in a calendar year in the 21st century.

#5 Mesut Ozil (23 assists in 48 Premier League games for Arsenal in 2015)

Mesut Ozil is widely regarded as one of the most creative players to play football.

Mesut Ozil joined Arsenal from Real Madrid on Deadline Day in the summer transfer window of 2013 for €47.00 million. He made his debut less than 10 days after signing and provided the assist for Olivier Giroud's opener against Sunderland.

Ozil was instrumental in Arsenal's form in both the Premier League and the FA Cup. He played an important role in Arsenal's two FA Cup wins (2014, 2015), scoring one goal and providing two assists as Arsenal lifted the prestigious cup in 2015.

In 2015-16 however, the German produced one of the best seasons in Premier League history. He finished with 19 assists and six goals in 35 games.

Ozil's assists incredibly contributed to 57.6% of Arsenal's goals scored that season.

A chart comparing the percentage of goal contributions among Arsenal players past & present.

Here is a video of some of Mesut Ozil's highlights from the 2015-16 season with Arsenal:

The playmaker enjoyed two good Premier League seasons with Arsenal before off-field issues derailed his career progress. Mesut Ozil currently plays for Fenerbahce in Turkey.

#4 Christian Eriksen (24 assists in 48 Premier League games for Tottenham Hotspur in 2017)

Christian Eriksen in action for Tottenham Hotspur back in 2016.

Christian Eriksen signed for Tottenham Hotspur from Ajax in 2013 for a fee of €14.15 million. The Dane played a total of 305 games for Spurs, scoring 69 goals and providing 90 assists.

In terms of statistics, Eriksen's best season in the Premier League with Spurs was the 2016-17 campaign. He had 12 goals and 24 assists in 48 games that season, out of which eight goals and 16 assists came in the Premier League.

It was arguably the peak of his consistency since signing for Spurs, having reached double figures for Premier League assists four seasons in a row.

The Dane also had a penchant for scoring goals from outside the box. In 2017, Eriksen produced this incredible drilled strike from range against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Christian Eriksen formed a formidable midfield partnership with Dele Alli during his time with Spurs. In an FA Cup game against Chelsea in 2017, the Dane provided a spectacular assist for Dele, who finished with aplomb.

Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 and has since been inactive as a player. Inter Milan recently terminated his contract due to Serie A rules which do not allow players with defribillators to play.

Christian Eriksen is currently without a club but has stressed the fact that he is eager to get back to playing.

